Velvet Stone Media, a Rotorua-based production company, presents a brand new reality tv programme.

The series gives a glimpse into the lives of five Māori tattooists as they share their passion and skill with clients from Aotearoa and overseas, based in South Auckland, Auckland City, Whakatane and Rotorua.

Moko Aotearoa introduces Richard Francis (Te Arawa), Gordon Toi (Ngapuhi), Katz Maihi (Ngāti Whātua), Pip Hartley (Ngāti Tuwharetoa) and Hirini Katene (Ngāti Pikiao).