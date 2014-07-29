 Moko Aotearoa | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Moko Aotearoa

  • On demand
  • Subtitles
  • Te Reo:Beginner

Currently off air

Velvet Stone Media, a Rotorua-based production company, presents a brand new reality tv programme.

The series gives a glimpse into the lives of five Māori tattooists as they share their passion and skill with clients from Aotearoa and overseas, based in South Auckland, Auckland City, Whakatane and Rotorua.

Moko Aotearoa introduces Richard Francis (Te Arawa), Gordon Toi (Ngapuhi), Katz Maihi (Ngāti Whātua), Pip Hartley (Ngāti Tuwharetoa) and Hirini Katene (Ngāti Pikiao).

Latest episode

Gordon and the House of Natives prepare for the opening of their very first carving exhibition. Pip also has a busy day ahead with a moko piece to complete and an art auction.

On demand Recent videos

Moko Aotearoa, Series 1 Episode 9

Rangi begins the process of a facial moko on an old friend. Katz meets his client, a Pākehā weaver who has returned from Australia and Hirini completes a piece for his client.

Moko Aotearoa, Series 1 Episode 8

Gordon does a piece for his daughter Wairingiringi; we catch up with Pip and her friend Tayla, a Samoan Tatau artist; and Richard meets a couple from Italy celebrating their honeymoon.

You might also like

Facebook

Maori Television