Watercress & Pork Soup
Serves 6
Time: 4.5 hours
Difficulty: Easy
Pork Stock
- 1 White Onion
- 2 Carrots
- ½ Celery Head
- 5 Garlic cloves
- 1 Tbsp Black Peppercorns
- 5kg Pork Bones - roasted
- Peel and rough chop onion and carrots. Remove leaves, clean stalks and rough chop celery. Smash garlic with back of a knife.
- Place all ingredients in a stock pot and add enough cold water to just cover the bones.
- Place stock pot on the stovetop and slowly bring up to a simmer. Once at a simmer, leave to cook for 3 hours.
- Take pork stock off the heat and strain through a fine sieve. Pick meat from the pork bones, cover with a little of the pork stock and set aside until ready to use. Discard the vegetables.
Watercress Soup
- 3 Large Bunches Watercress
- 1 Tbsp Baking Soda
- 2 White Onions
- 4 Garlic Cloves
- 2 Agria Potatoes
- 2L Pork Stock (Use roasted chicken stock and shredded chicken if pork is unavailable)
- 1 Rosemary stalk
- 3 Tbsp Butter
- Olive Oil
- Pork Meat
- Salt, Ground Black Pepper and Lime Juice - to taste
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the baking soda to the water and stir well. The addition of baking soda to the water will help break down the watercress while retaining its bright green colour.
- Place the watercress in the boiling water and cook for approximately 2 minutes, water rapidly boiling the entire time.
- Remove the watercress from the boiling water and place it into a bowl of ice cold water to stop it cooking any further.
- When the watercress is completely cold, remove from the ice water and drain well. Squeeze as much excess liquid out as possible.
- Roughly chop the watercress and set aside.
- In a large saucepan, melt the butter along with a little cooking oil and the rosemary stalk.
- When the rosemary begins to cook (it will become very fragrant), add the thinly sliced onions, smashed garlic and agria potatoes. Sweat all the ingredients at a medium-low heat.
- Add pork stock and cook for approximately 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep it from burning to the bottom of the pot.
- Remove the rosemary stalk, add the cooked watercress and blend the soup to a smooth consistency using a hand held stick blender. Season with salt, ground black pepper and lime juice. Garnish with pork meat, olive oil and any other herbs and flowers of your choice then serve immediately.