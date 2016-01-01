Tuatua & Kawakawa Berry Mignonette

Download recipe now (PDF)



Makes 12 Tuatua

Recipe Time: 30 - 40 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

I’ve chosen to use Tuatua but this mignonette recipe is super versatile and can be used on freshly shucked oysters, prawns, cockles, etc.

12 Live Tuatua

¼ cup Chardonnay Vinegar

1 Shallot

5 Kawakawa berries, ground

Citrus Olive Oil

Marlborough Sea Salt, to taste

Fresh herbs of your choice to garnish - chervil, fennel tops, dill - whatever takes your fancy.

Mix chardonnay vinegar, shallot and kawakawa together in a bowl. Season with sea salt and set aside for 10 minutes to allow the ingredients to marinade together. Shuck the tuatua using an oyster knife, cut them free from the shell and remove any pieces of broken shell or crabs. Place the shucked tuatua in the fridge or in a bowl sitting on another bowl of ice. Do not throw away the shells. Scrub the shells under cold running water using a stiff brush. Dry with a paper towel. Store the shells in the fridge if you’re not using them straight away, it helps keep the clams colder when you serve them. Arrange the shells on a bed of crushed ice or some clean bull kelp from the beach. Place each tuatua back in the shell and spoon a teaspoon of kawakawa berry mignonette over each tuatua. Finish each tuatua with a few drops of citrus oil and some fresh herbs of your choice.

Citrus Olive Oil

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 lemons – zest

You can buy ready made citrus olive oil, I personally love Lot 8’s Citrus Oil. However, if you’re at home and don’t want to head back out to the store you can always make your own.