Pickled Pikopiko
Makes 1 Jar
Prep time : 30 minutes + time to infuse
Difficulty: Easy
- 200g Fresh Pikopiko
- 100ml White Wine Vinegar
- 100ml Water
- 100g Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Chilli Flakes
- 2 Fresh Horopito Leaves
- Sterilize your pickling jars by boiling in water for 5 minutes. Remove from the water using a clean pair of tongs and allow to air dry.
- Once the jar is dry, pack the jar (or jars) full of pikopiko fronds.
- Place all ingredients except the pikopiko into a saucepan and bring up to a rapid boil.
- Leave at a rapid boil for one full minute and then pour the hot liquid over the pikopiko fronds.
- Put lids on the jars and place in refrigerator. It’s best to wait at least 24 hours for the pikopiko to fully take on the pickling liquid before using.
Serving Suggestions:
These are a nice addition to a cheeseboard, charcuterie plate or put a couple of pickled pikopiko fronds in a hot pastrami sandwich.