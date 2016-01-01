Kūmara Rewena Bread
Difficulty: Easy
Prep Time: Minimum 24 hours. The longer you feed your bug the better it will taste.
Kūmara Bug
- 150g Large Kūmara, peeled and diced
- 150g Hi-Grade Flour
- 20g Sugar
- 2g Dry Active Yeast
Kūmara Bug Food
- 100ml Warm Water
- 5g Sugar
- 100g Hi-Grade Flour
- Place the peeled and diced kūmara in a medium sized saucepan along with just enough cold water to cover the kūmara. Put the saucepan on the stovetop and bring up to a boil. Cook until soft, approximately 10-15 minutes. Then leave to cool to room temperature.
- Add sugar, flour and yeast to the cooked kūmara and mix together. This is your bug for the dough. Place the mixture in a large container and cover with a lid. The bug will need to be fed every 1-2 days using the Kūmara Bug Food recipe above. The longer a bug is left to ferment the better, at least a week.
Kūmara Rewena Loaf
Makes 2 Large Bread Loaves
Difficulty: Medium
Prep Time: 3 hours (Sometimes more in cooler temperatures)
This recipe is easiest if you use a Stand Mixer with a dough hook attachment, otherwise you will need to knead the dough by hand which is a bit harder but a great workout!
- 5g Dry Active Yeast
- 240ml Water
- 285g Kūmara Bug
- 100g Kūmara - Peeled, cooked, diced
- 10g Dried Rosemary
- 43g Honey
- 540g Hi-Grade Flour
- 15g Iodised Salt
- Combine the yeast, water, kūmara bug, cooked kūmara, dried rosemary and honey in a bowl. Mix well and set aside for approximately 5 minutes to allow the yeast to activate.
- Combine the hi-grade flour and iodised salt in the bowl of the stand mixer.
- Add the kūmara-yeast mixture to the flour and salt. Attach a dough hook to the stand mixer and begin mixing at speed 2 for 5 minutes then increase the speed level 5 and leave to mix for a further 5 minutes. The dough should pull away from the sides of the bowl and be smooth and elastic. (If you don’t have a stand mixer, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until it is just starting to come together. Once it has just started to come together, remove dough from bowl and place on a kitchen bench then knead by handing for 10 minutes.)
- Lightly spray a bowl with cooking oil and place kneaded/mixed dough inside the bowl. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and leave to proof at room temperature for approximately 1 hour.
- Once the dough is proofed, remove it from the bowl and shape into a loaf then place in a lightly oiled loaf pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and leave to proof until again until it’s doubled in size.
- When the dough is almost fully proofed, preheat your oven to 190°C.
- Remove plastic wrap from your fully proofed dough. Place loaf pan on a tray and place in the middle of the oven. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and the loaf sounds hollow when tapped.
- Take out of the oven and immediately remove bread from the loaf pan and cool on a wire rack.