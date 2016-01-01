Kūmara Rewena Bread

Download recipe now (PDF)

Difficulty: Easy

Prep Time: Minimum 24 hours. The longer you feed your bug the better it will taste.

Kūmara Bug

150g Large Kūmara, peeled and diced

150g Hi-Grade Flour

20g Sugar

2g Dry Active Yeast

Kūmara Bug Food

100ml Warm Water

5g Sugar

100g Hi-Grade Flour

Place the peeled and diced kūmara in a medium sized saucepan along with just enough cold water to cover the kūmara. Put the saucepan on the stovetop and bring up to a boil. Cook until soft, approximately 10-15 minutes. Then leave to cool to room temperature. Add sugar, flour and yeast to the cooked kūmara and mix together. This is your bug for the dough. Place the mixture in a large container and cover with a lid. The bug will need to be fed every 1-2 days using the Kūmara Bug Food recipe above. The longer a bug is left to ferment the better, at least a week.

Kūmara Rewena Loaf

Makes 2 Large Bread Loaves

Difficulty: Medium

Prep Time: 3 hours (Sometimes more in cooler temperatures)

This recipe is easiest if you use a Stand Mixer with a dough hook attachment, otherwise you will need to knead the dough by hand which is a bit harder but a great workout!

5g Dry Active Yeast

240ml Water

285g Kūmara Bug

100g Kūmara - Peeled, cooked, diced

10g Dried Rosemary

43g Honey

540g Hi-Grade Flour

15g Iodised Salt