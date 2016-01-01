TV show sub navigation

Kūmara Cake, Sour Cream Gel & Plums

Serves 6
Recipe Time: 2 hours
Difficulty: Medium

Kūmara Cake

  • 270g Standard Flour
  • 5g Cinnamon Powder
  • 3g Ground Ginger
  • 1g Nutmeg
  • 5g Baking Soda
  • 2g Salt
  • 430g Sugar
  • 230g Cooking Oil
  • 4 Eggs
  • 350g Kūmara
  1. Preheat an oven to 175°C. Line a large baking tray with baking spray and greaseproof baking paper.
  2. Combine and sieve all dry ingredients together and set aside.
  3. In separate bowl, combine the oil (Canola, Salad or Grapeseed are best) and sugar. Beat together using a whisk until the mixture becomes pale; approximately 4-5 minutes.
  4. Add your eggs one at a time to the oil-sugar mixture. Combine well.
  5. Fold your dry ingredients into your wet ingredients. Do this in three stages (Do not dump it all in at the same time!).
  6. Lastly add your peeled and grated kūmara, fold in gently being careful not to overmix.
  7. Pour your cake batter into your lined cake tin. Place in the oven and set a timer for 10 minutes.
  8. Check your cake. You can check to see if your cake is done by inserting a skewer into the middle - if it comes out clean it’s done. If not, you might need to give it a couple of minutes more.
  9. When your cake is done, remove it from the oven and allow to cool in the baking tray before portioning.

Sour Cream Gel

  • 300ml Milk
  • 150g Sugar
  • 1 Vanilla Pod, seeds scraped out
  • 1 250g Packet of Sour Cream
  • 6g Agar Agar
  1. Place milk, sugar, vanilla seeds and agar agar in saucepan and whisk together. Put on the stovetop and bring up to a boil, whisking constantly. Keep the liquid at a rapid boil for a full 4 minutes to cook out the agar agar.
  2. After 4 minutes, remove the mixture from the heat and pour the liquid into a separate container and place in the refrigerator to set, approximately 20 minutes.
  3. Take the set mixture and place in a blender along with the sour cream. Blend on high speed until smooth. Put into a container and chill. Serve cold.

Plums

  • 6 Fresh Plums
  • 1 Scraped Vanilla Pod
  • 200g Sugar
  • 500ml Water
  • 1 Lemon - zest and juice
  1. Cut plums in half and remove the pip.
  2. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, vanilla, lemon zest and juice. Bring up to a boil.
  3. Add the plum halves and reduce to a simmer for 2 minutes then remove from the heat. Leave the plums and the liquid to cool together. Serve room temperature.

Serving suggestions: Serve kūmara cake with sour cream gel, plums and a scoop of ice cream.

