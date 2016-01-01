Kūmara Cake, Sour Cream Gel & Plums
Serves 6
Recipe Time: 2 hours
Difficulty: Medium
Kūmara Cake
- 270g Standard Flour
- 5g Cinnamon Powder
- 3g Ground Ginger
- 1g Nutmeg
- 5g Baking Soda
- 2g Salt
- 430g Sugar
- 230g Cooking Oil
- 4 Eggs
- 350g Kūmara
- Preheat an oven to 175°C. Line a large baking tray with baking spray and greaseproof baking paper.
- Combine and sieve all dry ingredients together and set aside.
- In separate bowl, combine the oil (Canola, Salad or Grapeseed are best) and sugar. Beat together using a whisk until the mixture becomes pale; approximately 4-5 minutes.
- Add your eggs one at a time to the oil-sugar mixture. Combine well.
- Fold your dry ingredients into your wet ingredients. Do this in three stages (Do not dump it all in at the same time!).
- Lastly add your peeled and grated kūmara, fold in gently being careful not to overmix.
- Pour your cake batter into your lined cake tin. Place in the oven and set a timer for 10 minutes.
- Check your cake. You can check to see if your cake is done by inserting a skewer into the middle - if it comes out clean it’s done. If not, you might need to give it a couple of minutes more.
- When your cake is done, remove it from the oven and allow to cool in the baking tray before portioning.
Sour Cream Gel
- 300ml Milk
- 150g Sugar
- 1 Vanilla Pod, seeds scraped out
- 1 250g Packet of Sour Cream
- 6g Agar Agar
- Place milk, sugar, vanilla seeds and agar agar in saucepan and whisk together. Put on the stovetop and bring up to a boil, whisking constantly. Keep the liquid at a rapid boil for a full 4 minutes to cook out the agar agar.
- After 4 minutes, remove the mixture from the heat and pour the liquid into a separate container and place in the refrigerator to set, approximately 20 minutes.
- Take the set mixture and place in a blender along with the sour cream. Blend on high speed until smooth. Put into a container and chill. Serve cold.
Plums
- 6 Fresh Plums
- 1 Scraped Vanilla Pod
- 200g Sugar
- 500ml Water
- 1 Lemon - zest and juice
- Cut plums in half and remove the pip.
- In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, vanilla, lemon zest and juice. Bring up to a boil.
- Add the plum halves and reduce to a simmer for 2 minutes then remove from the heat. Leave the plums and the liquid to cool together. Serve room temperature.
Serving suggestions: Serve kūmara cake with sour cream gel, plums and a scoop of ice cream.