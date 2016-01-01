Kawakawa, Ginger & Lemon Popsicles
Makes 12 - 14 popsicles
Prep time: 45 minutes + freezing time
Difficulty: Easy
- 12 Fresh Kawakawa Leaves
- 1 Large thumb of ginger - Peeled and thinly sliced
- 3 Large lemons, zest and juice.
- 3½ cups Water + ½ cup Water set aside separately
- 1½ cups Sugar
- 1 tsp Gelatin Powder
- 2 tsp Dried Kawakawa
- Place the 3½ cups of water in a saucepan along with the fresh kawakawa leaves, ginger, sugar and lemon juice. Bring up to a bowl, leave at a constant boil for 5 minutes then turn the mixture off and allow to infuse to at least 30 minutes.
- While the kawakawa syrup is infusing, place the ½ cup of water in a bowl and sprinkle the gelatin powder over top and allow to soften (also known as blooming). This will take approximately 10 minutes.
- Add the softened gelatin to the kawakawa syrup while it’s still hot and whisk well.
- When the kawkawa syrup has infused for 30 minutes, strain the leaves from the mixture using a sieve. Once the mixture is strained, add the lemon zest and dried kawakawa leaves and whisk well.
- Pour mixture into your popsicle moulds, only fill them ¾ of the way as they will expand when they freeze.
- Place popsicles in your freezer. They should be ready to eat in 3-4 hours depending on the size of your popsicle mould.