Kawakawa, Ginger & Lemon Popsicles

Makes 12 - 14 popsicles
Prep time: 45 minutes + freezing time
Difficulty: Easy

  • 12 Fresh Kawakawa Leaves
  • 1 Large thumb of ginger - Peeled and thinly sliced
  • 3 Large lemons, zest and juice.
  • 3½ cups Water + ½ cup Water set aside separately
  • 1½ cups Sugar
  • 1 tsp Gelatin Powder
  • 2 tsp Dried Kawakawa
  1. Place the 3½  cups of water in a saucepan along with the fresh kawakawa leaves, ginger, sugar and lemon juice. Bring up to a bowl, leave at a constant boil for 5 minutes then turn the mixture off and allow to infuse to at least 30 minutes.
  2. While the kawakawa syrup is infusing, place the ½ cup of water in a bowl and sprinkle the gelatin powder over top and allow to soften (also known as blooming). This will take approximately 10 minutes.
  3. Add the softened gelatin to the kawakawa syrup while it’s still hot and whisk well.
  4. When the kawkawa syrup has infused for 30 minutes, strain the leaves from the mixture using a sieve. Once the mixture is strained, add the lemon zest and dried kawakawa leaves and whisk well.
  5. Pour mixture into your popsicle moulds, only fill them ¾ of the way as they will expand when they freeze.
  6. Place popsicles in your freezer. They should be ready to eat in 3-4 hours depending on the size of your popsicle mould.
