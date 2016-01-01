Download recipe now (PDF)

Makes 8-10 Large Pieces

Difficulty: Medium

½ cup Water

½ cup Milk

½ Tbsp Dried Active Yeast

½ Tbsp Sugar

½ Tbsp Plain Flour

2 cups Plain Flour

1 Pinch Salt

2 Tbsp Canola Oil

Extra oil for frying

Extra flour for dusting

Combine the water, milk, yeast, sugar and ½ Tbsp of plain flour in a bowl and set aside in a warm part of the kitchen for 10 minutes. The mixture will bubbling and become sponge like. This is the yeast activating. In a large bowl, combine the 2 cups of plain flour, salt and canola oil. Slowly add the yeast sponge to the dry mix. Fold together gently being careful not to overmix. There will be lumps, this is okay. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and leave to proof in a warm part of the kitchen for approx 30 - 40 minutes. It should double in size. Remove dough from the bowl onto a lightly floured bench. Roll to a 2cm thickness and cut into 6cmx6cm squares. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and leave to proof on the bench for 15 minutes. Heat a medium size pot of oil to 165°C. Gently place dough in the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Once cooked, remove from oil and drain on a paper towel. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with jam and butter. Add a little honey and salt to your butter for something a bit different.