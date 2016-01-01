Beer Battered Oysters & Horopito Aioli
Makes 12 Oysters
Prep time: 30-40 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
- 12 Oysters
- 1 cup Flour
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 2 tsp Sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 Bottle of beer (Lager tends to taste best)
- Extra flour for dusting
- Canola Oil for frying
- Heat oil to 170°C
- Combine all dry ingredients (except the extra flour for dusting) together in a bowl.
- Using a whisk, slowly add the beer to the dry mix to create a smooth batter. You may not need all the beer.
- Lightly dust the oysters in the extra flour then place the oysters in the beer batter. Dusting the oysters in a little flour helps the batter stick to the oyster.
- In batches of 3-4 at a time, slowly drop oysters into the hot oil and cook until golden brown.
- Once cooked, remove from the oil and place on a paper towel to drain off any excess oil. Season with salt and serve.
Horopito Aioli
Makes: 2 cups of Aioli
Prep time: 15 minutes
- 2 tsp Dried Horopito
- 5 Tbsp Water
- 3 Free Range Large Egg Yolks
- 1 Tbsp White wine vinegar
- 1Tbsp Dijon Mustard
- ½ tsp Crush Garlic
- 500ml Cooking Oil
- Marlborough Sea Salt, to taste
- Lemon Juice, to taste
- Place dried horopito and water in a small saucepan, place on a high heat and bring to the boil to rehydrate the horopito. Once at a boil remove it from heat and set aside.
- Place eggs yolks in a food processor and begin blending.
- Add the white wine vinegar, garlic and mustard to the yolk mixture. Continue blending until the mixture becomes pale and thick.
- Slowly add the oil to the yolks by pouring in slowly. Canola, Salad, or Grapeseed Oil are best as they have the most neutral flavour. If you add the oil too fast the mixture will split and you will have to begin this recipe all over again.
- Once all the oil has been added, turn off the food processor and remove ingredients into a clean bowl. Add the rehydrated horopito to the aioli base, mix well and season with Marlborough Sea Salt and Lemon Juice.