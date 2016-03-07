Currently off air.

LOST IN TRANSLATION – sees Mike King retrace the journey taken by the Treaty of Waitangi, back in 1840, to find the real story of what happened at the founding of our nation.

He finds the descendants of those who signed, those who didn’t, and people whose forebears were the Treaty carriers - from missionaries to military men and traders.

Nine versions of the document that founded our nation were brought around Aotearoa to gather up signatures, following the signings on that first Waitangi Day on February 6.

