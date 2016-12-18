 The Laughing Samoans | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

The Laughing Samoans

  • On demand
  • Te Reo:None

Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 7.00pm (R).

A series of comedy shows based on live shows performed by The Laughing Samoans.

On Demand video available globally.

Latest episode

Eteuati Ete and Tofiga Fepulea’i bring their fun and hilarity to the small screen. (REPEAT)

On demand Recent videos

You might also like

Facebook

 