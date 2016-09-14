Currently off air.

Series 2 repeats, Mondays, 9.00pm (R). Series 1 repeats, Thursdays 8.30pm

Kuia will take us back to their younger days, they will tell of a time when electricity was a rarity, there will be tales of transition, from candlelight to electric light, from horseback to horsepower, they will talk of dark times, and reflect on things that impacted greatly on them like Christianity, Pākehā Law, the Great Depression and other issues of the time.

