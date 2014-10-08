 Kōwhao Rau | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Kōwhao Rau

  • On demand
  • Subtitles
  • Te Reo:Advanced

Currently off air.

Currently off air.

Quinton Hita journeys out into the Ngāpuhi regions in search of conversation with kaumātua who have led extraordinary lives.

Kōwhao Rau 5 captures the spontaneity of a visit; the travel and arrival to a house, the words of solace for the hunga mate at the front gate, the cup of tea to help the conversation flow, and it’s not about sacred knowledge or tribal connections, but about well-lived lives.

On Demand video available globally.

On demand Recent videos

You might also like

Taniwha Rau

Taniwha Rau

Taniwha Rau explores another tribal region; Tainui, and features the characteristics unique to this tribal dialect.

Read more about Taniwha Rau

Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 12.30pm (R).

Currently off air.