Quinton Hita journeys out into the Ngāpuhi regions in search of conversation with kaumātua who have led extraordinary lives.

Kōwhao Rau 5 captures the spontaneity of a visit; the travel and arrival to a house, the words of solace for the hunga mate at the front gate, the cup of tea to help the conversation flow, and it’s not about sacred knowledge or tribal connections, but about well-lived lives.

