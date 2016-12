Repeats, weekdays, 10.00am - 11.00am, 12.00pm - 1.00pm (R).

Kōrero Mai is a unique mix of education and entertainment, Kōrero Mai teaches Māori in an easy, clear and fun way using drama in the form of a soap opera, as well as a tutorial each week to maximise learning.

Māori is one of New Zealand’s three official languages, and now is the time to learn it with Kōrero Mai.

Video available in New Zealand only.