Stuffed Fry Bread

In a jug or a bowl add the yeast and flour to the warm water and mix and leave for 30mins, it will bubble and rise a little on top.
Fry Bread mixture: Whakaranu Parāoa Parai
1 Cup Sugar huka
4 Cups Flour puehu parāoa
2 Cups of cold water wai mātao
After 30mins add the bug and the sugar to the flour (and water when needed) and cut together (mix) with a knife to create and sticky wet/dry mixture.
If too wet add flour.
Put some flour on the bench, pour the dough mixture out and gently knead (don’t overwork the dough, it should feel soft and silky) and place to the side in a floured bowl to rise. It should quadruple in size.
When risen remove from bowl and spread it on some flour on the bench and with a knife score your portions sizes in the dough and then pull apart and roll and press into small discs 5-7cms in diameter.
Fillings: You can freeze the pāua fritter mixture in ice-cube-size portions to put into the middle of the fry bread dough, or use the bacon and mushroom filling below.
Place the mixture on the dough disc, wet half the edge with water fold over and press edges together to make a dough dumpling.
Deep fry (180/90 degs) until golden.
Drain on paper towel.
Filling: Whakapuru
4 slices of streaky bacon pēkena tihore
4 medium button mushrooms harore
100 mls cream Kirīmi
½ an onion Riki
Salt and pepper to season Tote me te pepa
1 knob butter pata
In a pot on medium heat put in a knob of butter, the finely chopped onion, bacon and mushrooms and then the cream and simmer until the liquids have reduced and the mixture is darker and sticky, approximately 10mins. (if it’s too chunky you can blend it a little).