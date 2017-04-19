Jump to navigation
Pāua fritter with yoghurt dip
Pāua fritter with yoghurt dip – Mōrohe Pāua me te Miraka Tepe
4 pāua (250gms)
3 slices of bread for 12 croutons Parāoa parai
Fritter mixture: Mōrohe Pāua
½ cup flour puehu parāoa
½ tspn baking powder pekana parāoa
½ tspn salt tote
2 egg hēki
½ a spring onion Ririki
2 tspns parsley Parehi
Milk/Cream Miraka/Kirīmi
Mince the paua quite fine and place in a bowl, sift in the flour and baking powder and salt, mix together well with eggs and the finely chopped spring onion and parsley.
Use milk/cream or flour here to adjust the moisture of the mixture if needed.
Fry a little bit of to taste, adjust seasoning if required.
Spoon small portions of the mixture in a hot oiled pan and fry until golden on both sides.
Yoghurt dip: Miraka tepe
1 cup (400gms) thick yoghurt miraka tepe
½ tspn salt tote
2 tspns parsley Parehi
2 tspns mint Hīoi
1 medium cucumber Kūkama
(½ cup finely cubed)
½ a chilli Tiri
1 tspn cummin Kūmini
Juice of ½ lemon Wairēmana
Zest of 1 lemon Hā Rēmana
Peel the cucumber if the skin is too woody and cube finely, you can also grate the cucumber.
De-seed half a chilli and cut finely, and cut the mint and parsley fine too.
Put these ingredients into a bowl, add salt, cumin, lemon zest and juice, mix together well with the yoghurt.
You can serve immediately or you can place this in the fridge and the flavours mix together.
