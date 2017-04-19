TV show sub navigation

Pāua fritter with yoghurt dip

Pāua fritter with yoghurt dip – Mōrohe Pāua me te Miraka Tepe 

  • 4 pāua (250gms)
  • 3 slices of bread for 12 croutons    Parāoa parai

Fritter mixture:  Mōrohe Pāua

  • ½ cup flour                  puehu parāoa
  • ½ tspn baking powder   pekana parāoa
  • ½ tspn salt                    tote
  • 2 egg                            hēki
  • ½ a spring onion           Ririki
  • 2 tspns parsley              Parehi
  • Milk/Cream                   Miraka/Kirīmi
  1. Mince the paua quite fine and place in a bowl, sift in the flour and baking powder and salt, mix together well with eggs and the finely chopped spring onion and parsley.
  2. Use milk/cream or flour here to adjust the moisture of the mixture if needed.
  3. Fry a little bit of to taste, adjust seasoning if required.
  4. Spoon small portions of the mixture in a hot oiled pan and fry until golden on both sides.

Yoghurt dip:       Miraka tepe

  • 1 cup (400gms) thick yoghurt      miraka tepe
  • ½ tspn salt                                tote
  • 2 tspns parsley                           Parehi
  • 2 tspns mint                                Hīoi
  • 1 medium cucumber                   Kūkama
  • (½ cup finely cubed)
  • ½ a chilli                                    Tiri
  • 1 tspn cummin                              Kūmini
  • Juice of ½ lemon                       Wairēmana
  • Zest of 1 lemon                          Hā Rēmana
  1. Peel the cucumber if the skin is too woody and cube finely, you can also grate the cucumber.
  2. De-seed half a chilli and cut finely, and cut the mint and parsley fine too.
  3. Put these ingredients into a bowl, add salt, cumin, lemon zest and juice, mix together well with the yoghurt.
  4. You can serve immediately or you can place this in the fridge and the flavours mix together.

