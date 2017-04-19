TV show sub navigation

Makere Venison Baguette

Venison Baguette

  • 1 baguette                       Parāoa Peka
  • 1 venison Loin                 Hope Tia
  • Olive oil to fry                Hinu oriwa
  • Salt and pepper to sesaon Tote me te pepa
  • Mags Chutney (see below) Kinaki āporo
  • Butter           optional        Pata

Method:

  1. Season the venison, get a pan hot with a drizzle of olive oil and sear for 5 mins turning frequently.
  2. Set aside for two minutes to rest and cool, then slice very thinly.
  3. Cut your baguette right down the middle but not right through and butter the inner sides, spread chutney down the length of the baguette, then the venison and slice into bite size pieces.
  4. Plate up.

Meat Pattie: Mīti Mōrohe – Serves 12 (12 patties)

  • 1 onion (finely chopped)                                 Riki
  • 600gms mince total (400 pork, 200 beef)         Mīti mōrohe (Poaka me te piwhi)
  • 1 egg                                                           hēki
  • ½ cup bread crumbs                                      kongakonga parāoa
  • Fresh herbs:                                                  Otaota mata          
  • 2 tspns parsley                                              Pārehi
  • 1 tspn thyme                                                Taima
  • 1 tspn oregano                                             Orekano
  • Salt and pepper                                             tote-pepa
  • Olive oil to    fry                                            Hinu oriwa
  • 1 bag of slider buns                                       Parāoa
  1. Mix all ingredients together in bowl until just combined. Shape into 12 patties and then place on a tray lined with baking paper. 
  2. Refrigerate for 1 hour (if you can) this sets the egg and makes the pattie hold together better. 
  3. Heat a couple of tblspns of oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and cook patties in batches until brown on both sides and completely cooked through (Alternatively you can brown patties in the pan and then finish off cooking in the oven).
  4. To construct, leave the slider buns attached to each other and slice through the middle. Spread the rocket on the bottom half, followed by the slaw, add the meat pattie and place the top buns on and then slice to make the separate sliders.

Fennel and Red Onion Slaw -Mata wheno me te riki whero

  • 1 medium fennel bulb        Wheno
  • 1 small red onion    Riki Whero
  • 1 tblspn mayonnaise         Maionehi
  • 1 tspn kawakawa
  • Salt and pepper to season – Tote me te pepa
  • 1 handful baby rocket        Aruka
  1. Finely chop or mandolin the fennel and red onion and place in a bowl, add the mayonnaise and kawakawa and mix all together.

Mags Chutney: Hua Whakaranu

  •  6 apples                          Āporo
  • 6 feijoas or kiwi fruit         Whitio, Hua Kiwi
  • 4 pears                             Pea    
  • 6 dates                             Teiti
  • ½ cup raisins                    Karepe Maroke
  • 500 gms brown sugar        Huka Parāone
  • 500 mls vinegar                Winika
  • 500 mls water                   wai
  • ¼ tspn ginger                   Kōpī
  • ¼ tspn clove                    Korohe
  • ¼ tspn nutmeg                 Natimeke
  • ¼ tspn cinnamon              Hinamona
  • ¼ tspn paprika                 Paperika
  1. Peel, core and chop the fruit into approximately ½ centimetre pieces, and place is large saucepan.
  2. Chop the dates finely and add with the raisins to the pan, and add all the spices also.
  3. Add the sugar and then cover with the vinegar and water (make sure the fruit is covered – if not add some extra water).
  4. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 1-1 ½ hours or until the mixture is thick and pulpy.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs