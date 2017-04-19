Makere Venison Baguette

Season the venison, get a pan hot with a drizzle of olive oil and sear for 5 mins turning frequently.
Set aside for two minutes to rest and cool, then slice very thinly.
Cut your baguette right down the middle but not right through and butter the inner sides, spread chutney down the length of the baguette, then the venison and slice into bite size pieces.
Plate up.
Meat Pattie: Mīti Mōrohe – Serves 12 (12 patties)
1 onion (finely chopped) Riki
600gms mince total (400 pork, 200 beef) Mīti mōrohe (Poaka me te piwhi)
1 egg hēki
½ cup bread crumbs kongakonga parāoa
Fresh herbs: Otaota mata
2 tspns parsley Pārehi
1 tspn thyme Taima
1 tspn oregano Orekano
Salt and pepper tote-pepa
Olive oil to fry Hinu oriwa
1 bag of slider buns Parāoa
Mix all ingredients together in bowl until just combined. Shape into 12 patties and then place on a tray lined with baking paper.
Refrigerate for 1 hour (if you can) this sets the egg and makes the pattie hold together better.
Heat a couple of tblspns of oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and cook patties in batches until brown on both sides and completely cooked through (Alternatively you can brown patties in the pan and then finish off cooking in the oven).
To construct, leave the slider buns attached to each other and slice through the middle. Spread the rocket on the bottom half, followed by the slaw, add the meat pattie and place the top buns on and then slice to make the separate sliders.
Fennel and Red Onion Slaw -Mata wheno me te riki whero
1 medium fennel bulb Wheno
1 small red onion Riki Whero
1 tblspn mayonnaise Maionehi
1 tspn kawakawa
Salt and pepper to season – Tote me te pepa
1 handful baby rocket Aruka
Finely chop or mandolin the fennel and red onion and place in a bowl, add the mayonnaise and kawakawa and mix all together.
Mags Chutney: Hua Whakaranu
6 apples Āporo
6 feijoas or kiwi fruit Whitio, Hua Kiwi
4 pears Pea
6 dates Teiti
½ cup raisins Karepe Maroke
500 gms brown sugar Huka Parāone
500 mls vinegar Winika
500 mls water wai
¼ tspn ginger Kōpī
¼ tspn clove Korohe
¼ tspn nutmeg Natimeke
¼ tspn cinnamon Hinamona
¼ tspn paprika Paperika
Peel, core and chop the fruit into approximately ½ centimetre pieces, and place is large saucepan.
Chop the dates finely and add with the raisins to the pan, and add all the spices also.
Add the sugar and then cover with the vinegar and water (make sure the fruit is covered – if not add some extra water).
Bring to the boil and then simmer for 1-1 ½ hours or until the mixture is thick and pulpy.
Mark Sykes Potae is going to prepare a whanau birthday dinner for his brother and hopes that Rex will help him with a seafood dish. Tonight they prepare seafood fritters, whole baked fish and chocolate mousse.