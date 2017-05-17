Episode 9 - Side Salad with Raspberry Dressing
Side salad - Hua mata
Ingredients
- 2 baby Cos lettuce rētihi ko
- 12 cherry tomatoes tōmato tieri
- ½ cucumber kūkama
Method:
- Wash lettuce
- Halve the tomatoes
- Use mandolin or peeler to cut cucumber into ribbons.
Lemon and Raspberry Dressing - Rēmana rōpere whakaranu
Ingredients
- 1 tblspn raspberry balsamic winika rōpere
- 1 tspn Dijon mustard mātete
- 5 tblspns olive oil hinu oriwa
- Juice and zest of ½ a lemon hā rēmana
- 1 tbspn of finely chopped chives ririki poro
- Salt and pepper tote pepa
Method:
- Whisk all ingredients together and season with a little salt and pepper.
- Arrange lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes on a plate, drizzle dressing over the top.