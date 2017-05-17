TV show sub navigation

Episode 9 - Side Salad with Raspberry Dressing

Crayfish bisquie with handmade Pasta, Side Salad with Raspberry Dressing presented on the bench

Side salad - Hua mata

Ingredients

  • 2 baby Cos lettuce      rētihi ko
  • 12 cherry tomatoes    tōmato tieri
  • ½          cucumber        kūkama

Method:

  1. Wash lettuce
  2. Halve the tomatoes
  3. Use mandolin or peeler to cut cucumber into ribbons.

Lemon and Raspberry Dressing - Rēmana rōpere whakaranu

Ingredients

  • 1 tblspn raspberry balsamic               winika rōpere
  • 1 tspn Dijon mustard                         mātete
  • 5 tblspns olive oil                             hinu oriwa
  • Juice and zest of ½ a lemon          hā rēmana
  • 1 tbspn of finely chopped chives   ririki poro
  • Salt and pepper                                   tote pepa

Method:

  1. Whisk all ingredients together and season with a little salt and pepper.
  2. Arrange lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes on a plate, drizzle dressing over the top.

