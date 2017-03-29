Jump to navigation
Episode 2 - Marie's Stirfry Prawns
Stirfry Prawns
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp peanut oil - Hinu pīnati
- 24 peeled prawn tails - Koeke
- ½ sliced Capsicum - kapukama
- 2 cups Beetroot leaves - Rau rengakura
- 1 cup Spinach - Rengamutu
- ¼ Fresh chilli – Tiri
- ½ Lime Zest - Raima
- ½ tbsp Ginger - Kōpī
- 1/2 tbsp minced garlic - Kāriki
- 1 tbsp Mirin - Mirini
- 1 tbsp Soya sauce - Wairanu hoi
- 1 tbsp Sweet chilli sauce – tiri wairanu reka
- 2 tbsp water - Wai
- Juice of a lime – Raima
Garnish:
- Fresh coriander - koriana
- Spring onions - Ririki
Method: To Stirfry Prawns
- Defrost prawns. Dry prawns on paper towel before cooking. (These can be left in the fridge overnight)
- Heat peanut oil in deep frying pan or wok and add garlic and ginger and fry for 1 min in the hot oil.
- Add sliced capsicum saute for 1 min, add prawns then stir fry until pink.
- Add the beetroot leaves and spinach for 1 min, then add the mirin, soy, sweet chilli sauce, and water. Saute all this for a final minute, then add juice of one lime. Garnish.
