TV show sub navigation

Episode 2 - Marie's Stirfry Prawns

Stirfry prawns

Stirfry Prawns 

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp peanut oil   - Hinu pīnati 
  • 24 peeled prawn tails - Koeke
  • ½ sliced Capsicum - kapukama           
  • 2 cups Beetroot leaves - Rau rengakura
  • 1 cup Spinach -  Rengamutu
  • ¼  Fresh chilli – Tiri    
  • ½ Lime Zest  - Raima
  • ½ tbsp Ginger - Kōpī
  • 1/2 tbsp minced garlic -  Kāriki
  • 1 tbsp Mirin - Mirini                  
  • 1 tbsp Soya sauce - Wairanu hoi
  • 1 tbsp Sweet chilli sauce – tiri wairanu reka
  • 2 tbsp water - Wai
  • Juice of a lime – Raima

Garnish:

  • Fresh coriander -  koriana 
  • Spring onions - Ririki

Method: To Stirfry Prawns

  1. Defrost prawns. Dry prawns on paper towel before cooking. (These can be left in the fridge overnight)
  2. Heat peanut oil in deep frying pan or wok and add garlic and ginger and fry for 1 min in the hot oil.
  3. Add sliced capsicum saute for 1 min, add prawns then stir fry until pink. 
  4. Add the beetroot leaves and spinach for 1 min, then add the mirin, soy, sweet chilli sauce, and water.  Saute all this for a final minute, then add juice of one lime. Garnish.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs