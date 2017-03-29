Episode 2 - Marie's Roast Beef

2 tbsp horseradish (from jar - Masterfoods) - uhikura taratara
½ cup firmly whipped Cream - Kirimi
200g Butter - Pata
1 tsp Horopito
1 tbsp finely chopped sage - Rauora
100ml Olive Oil -Hinu oriwa
Method: For Roasting Beef and Vegetables.
Cut all your vegetables to around the same size, mix them with enough olive oil to cover the outsides, then salt and pepper. Place in roasting dish and roast at 170°C for 25mins. Remove from oven, cover with foil to keep warm.
To cook the meat.
Rub the beef all over with mustard and salt and pepper.
In a pan heat olive oil, enough to seal all sides of the beef, then place the beef in a roasting pan and cook in oven for 15mins at 190°C (use meat thermometer, should read 50°C) – once cooked rest for 6mins.
Boil the broccolini for 2mins in salted water.
Mix together the horseradish and the cream.
Whip butter until soft, add horopito and sage. Roll in cylinder shape with gladwrap and refrigerate.
Place your hot roast veges and broccolini on the plate, place a slice of beef on top, finish by adding a spoon of horseradish cream and a slice of chilled horopito butter.