Episode 2 - Marie's Chocolate Cake

Marie’s Chocolate Cake
- 2 cups white sugar - Huka
- 1 3/4 cups plain flour - Puehu Parāoa
- 3/4 cup cocoa - Tiakarete kokoa
- 2 eggs - Hēki
- 1 1/2 tsp bicarb soda - pekana houra
- 1 tsp salt - Tote
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder - Pēkana parāoa
- 1/3 cup canola oil - Hinu kanora
- 1 cup milk - Miraka
- 2 tsp vanilla essence - Hā wanera
- 1 tbsp coffee mixed with 1 cup of boiling water - Kawhe waiwera
Method: For the Chocolate Cake
1. Mix all ingredients except coffee and water mixture
2. Gradually add coffee and water mixture
Bake 1 hour at 170°C
Decorations:
- Chocolate Ganache - Kinaki Tiakarete
- 200ml cream - Kirīmi
- 300g dark chocolate (I use Whittaker's 72% Cocoa Dark Ghana), chopped – Tiakarete Parauri
Method: for the Ganache
- Bring cream to the boil, whisk chopped chocolate in until smooth.
- Pour the mixture over the cake.
Berry Compote – Wairanu Hua
- Dehydrated fruit - Hua maroke
- Fresh berries - Hua mata
- Stewed berries – Hua Tiu
- 500g Mixed frozen berries – Hua Mātao
- 200g Sugar – Huka
Method: for the Compote
- Put the sugar into a pot followed by the berries allow this to sit for 10mins - bring to boil and simmer for 2mins, leave to cool.
- Once the berry mixture is cool and the ganache has hardened poor the compote on top of the cake.
White and Dark Chocolate Marbling – Māpara Tiakarete
- 1 Cup dark chocolate – Tiakarete Parauri
- 1 Cup White Chocolate - Tiakarete mā
Method: for the Marbling
- Melt chocolate separately, tip onto lightly oiled tinfoil, pour in zigzags onto tray and mix gently to create marbling effect, refrigerate.
- Once chocolate has hardened peel it off the tinfoil in pieces and put on the cake, make sure that the berry compote is cool first otherwise the marbling will melt.
Caramel spikes – Kinaki Karamea
- 2 cups of plain sugar - Huka
- ½ cup cold water – Wai
- 1 tbsp Icing sugar = Huka kuoro
Method: for the Spike
- Dissolve sugar and water in a pot and bring to boil, allow to simmer until golden approx. Leave for 10-15mins to cool.
- On a lightly oiled metal tray, take a spoon and run lines of the mixture onto tray.
- Leave to set for 20 minutes or until hard. Then peel off the tray and it should come off as spikes.
- This is the last decoration to put on the cake after marbling then use a sieve to sprinkle icing sugar over the top.