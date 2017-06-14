Episode 13 - Spice Rubbed Lamb Rump with Roasted Baby Vegetables
Ingedients:
Serves 4
Spice Rubbed Lamb Rump with Roasted Baby Vegetables - Papa reme ūkui, huawhenua tunutunu
- 4 lamb rumps - papa reme
- 2 tsp ground cumin - kumine kuoro
- 2 tsp paprika - tiri paperika
- 2 tsp ground coriander - koriana
- 2 cloves fresh garlic - kano kāriki
- 50ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
- 8 baby carrots - kāreti iti
- 4 baby beets - rengakura
- ¼ of a pumpkin - paukena
- 1 bunch of thyme - tāima
- 4 Māori potatoes - peruperu
- Salt and black pepper - tote pepa pango
Lemon Dressing - Wairanu Rēmana
- 200ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
- juice and zest of 1 lemon - rēmana
- 3 tsp Dijon mustard - mātete
- 3 fresh mint leaves finely cut - rau hīoi
- 1 Tbsp Mint Jelly - hīoi tīere
Method:
- Mix the ground coriander, cumin, paprika and salt and pepper together, moisten lamb rumps with oil and cover the rumps with the spice mix. Sear both sides in a hot oiled pan for 1 minute each side then transfer to the oven for 7-8 minutes at 170 degrees then rest for 3 minutes before serving.
- Mix the dressing ingredients together. Set aside.
- Chose baby vegetables that are similar sizes and cut potato and pumpkin to similar size. Put them all in a roasting dish, drizzle with oil, season, cook for 20 minutes at 170 degrees.