Episode 13 - Spice Rubbed Lamb Rump with Roasted Baby Vegetables

Spice Rubbed Lamb Rump with Roasted Baby Vegetables

Ingedients:

Serves 4

Spice Rubbed Lamb Rump with Roasted Baby Vegetables - Papa reme ūkui, huawhenua tunutunu

  • 4 lamb rumps - papa reme
  • 2 tsp ground cumin - kumine kuoro
  • 2 tsp paprika - tiri paperika
  • 2 tsp ground coriander - koriana
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic - kano kāriki
  • 50ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
  • 8 baby carrots - kāreti iti
  • 4 baby beets - rengakura
  • ¼ of a pumpkin - paukena
  • 1 bunch of thyme - tāima
  • 4 Māori potatoes - peruperu
  • Salt and black pepper - tote pepa pango

Lemon Dressing - Wairanu Rēmana

  • 200ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
  • juice and zest of 1 lemon - rēmana
  • 3 tsp Dijon mustard - mātete
  • 3 fresh mint leaves finely cut - rau hīoi
  • 1 Tbsp Mint Jelly - hīoi tīere

Method:

  • Mix the ground coriander, cumin, paprika and salt and pepper together, moisten lamb rumps with oil and cover the rumps with the spice mix. Sear both sides in a hot oiled pan for 1 minute each side then transfer to the oven for 7-8 minutes at 170 degrees then rest for 3 minutes before serving.
  • Mix the dressing ingredients together. Set aside.
  • Chose baby vegetables that are similar sizes and cut potato and pumpkin to similar size. Put them all in a roasting dish, drizzle with oil, season, cook for 20 minutes at 170 degrees.

