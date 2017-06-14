TV show sub navigation

Episode 13 - Raspberry & Macadamia Chocolate Brownie with Fruit Compote

Ingredients:

Serves 4   

Raspberry & Macadamia Chocolate Brownie - Keke tiakarete Rāhipere nati-Makerania

  • 4 eggs - hēki
  • 2 cups caster sugar - huka kuoro
  • ½ cup Cocoa - puehu kokoa
  • 250g butter - pata
  • 200g dark chocolate - tiakarete parauri
  • 1 cup flour - puehu parāoa
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence - hā wanera
  • ½ tsp salt - tote
  • ½ punnet of stewed raspberries - rāhipere tiu 
  • 100g macadamias - makerania

Fruit Compote - Whakaranu Huarākau

  • 250g frozen berries - hua mātao
  • 2 tbspn caster sugar - huka kuoro
  • 1 vanilla pod - pākākano wanera
  • 1 apple - āporo

Garnish - Kīnaki

  • Ice cream - ahi kirīmi
  • Fresh berries - hua Mata
  • Dark and white chocolate sheet - uhi tiakarete mā, parauri

Method:

  1. Cream the butter and sugar together thoroughly, mix in the eggs, vanilla essence.
  2. Sift the dry ingredients and fold in mixing well.
  3. Chop the chocolate and nuts roughly and mix in.
  4. Transfer the mixture to a baking tin lined with grease-proof paper and spread the raspberries on top. Cook in the oven at 160 degrees for 20 minutes.
  5. For the chocolate sheets, melt the dark chocolate, spread evenly and thinly on the grease-proof paper or tinfoil, grate white chocolate on top (or melt white chocolate and pour on top and make patterns). Set in fridge for 10 minutes.

