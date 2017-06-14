Episode 13 - Raspberry & Macadamia Chocolate Brownie with Fruit Compote
Ingredients:
Serves 4
Raspberry & Macadamia Chocolate Brownie - Keke tiakarete Rāhipere nati-Makerania
- 4 eggs - hēki
- 2 cups caster sugar - huka kuoro
- ½ cup Cocoa - puehu kokoa
- 250g butter - pata
- 200g dark chocolate - tiakarete parauri
- 1 cup flour - puehu parāoa
- 1 tsp vanilla essence - hā wanera
- ½ tsp salt - tote
- ½ punnet of stewed raspberries - rāhipere tiu
- 100g macadamias - makerania
Fruit Compote - Whakaranu Huarākau
- 250g frozen berries - hua mātao
- 2 tbspn caster sugar - huka kuoro
- 1 vanilla pod - pākākano wanera
- 1 apple - āporo
Garnish - Kīnaki
- Ice cream - ahi kirīmi
- Fresh berries - hua Mata
- Dark and white chocolate sheet - uhi tiakarete mā, parauri
Method:
- Cream the butter and sugar together thoroughly, mix in the eggs, vanilla essence.
- Sift the dry ingredients and fold in mixing well.
- Chop the chocolate and nuts roughly and mix in.
- Transfer the mixture to a baking tin lined with grease-proof paper and spread the raspberries on top. Cook in the oven at 160 degrees for 20 minutes.
- For the chocolate sheets, melt the dark chocolate, spread evenly and thinly on the grease-proof paper or tinfoil, grate white chocolate on top (or melt white chocolate and pour on top and make patterns). Set in fridge for 10 minutes.