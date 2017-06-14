TV show sub navigation

Episode 13 - Chicken with Apple, Pear & Watercress Salad

Ingredients:

Serves 4  

Chicken Marinade - Wairanu pikaokao

  • Juice of 1 orange - wai ārani
  • 2 fresh sage leaves - rauora
  • 1 stalk of parsley (the leaves) - rau pārehi
  • ¼  a fresh chilli (no seeds) - tiri mata
  • 50ml Olive oil - hinu oriwa

Pear, apple and watercress Salad - Manga pea, āporo me te waatakirihi

  • ¼ a fresh chilli - tiri mata
  • 1 bunch of baby watercress - waata kirihi
  • 1 pear - pea
  • 1 apple - āporo
  • Salt and pepper to taste - tote pepa
  • 1 small Red onion - riki whero

Salad dressing - Wairanu mata

  • 2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar - winika terepiano
  • 1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard - kano mātete       
  • 100ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
  • 2 Tbsp Apple Juice - wai āporo
  • 4 leaves chopped sage - rauora

Method:

  1. Mix up the orange juice, 50ml olive oil, sage, parsley and ¼ of the chilli and marinate the chicken. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.
  2. Remove the chicken from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Sear in a hot oiled pan for 2mins each side then transfer to the oven for 6 – 8 mins at 180 degrees.
  3. Mix the dressing – the vinegar, mustard, 100ml olive oil, and 2 sage leaves finely chopped. Core and then Julienne (cut like large match sticks) the apple and pear. Finely slice the red onion and a ¼ of the chilli, in a bowl mix everything with the baby watercress, season, and drizzle some dressing through.
  4. Slice the chicken, spread slices on a plate, top with the salad and another drizzle of dressing.

