Episode 13 - Chicken with Apple, Pear & Watercress Salad
Ingredients:
Serves 4
Chicken Marinade - Wairanu pikaokao
- Juice of 1 orange - wai ārani
- 2 fresh sage leaves - rauora
- 1 stalk of parsley (the leaves) - rau pārehi
- ¼ a fresh chilli (no seeds) - tiri mata
- 50ml Olive oil - hinu oriwa
Pear, apple and watercress Salad - Manga pea, āporo me te waatakirihi
- ¼ a fresh chilli - tiri mata
- 1 bunch of baby watercress - waata kirihi
- 1 pear - pea
- 1 apple - āporo
- Salt and pepper to taste - tote pepa
- 1 small Red onion - riki whero
Salad dressing - Wairanu mata
- 2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar - winika terepiano
- 1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard - kano mātete
- 100ml olive oil - hinu ōriwa
- 2 Tbsp Apple Juice - wai āporo
- 4 leaves chopped sage - rauora
Method:
- Mix up the orange juice, 50ml olive oil, sage, parsley and ¼ of the chilli and marinate the chicken. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Sear in a hot oiled pan for 2mins each side then transfer to the oven for 6 – 8 mins at 180 degrees.
- Mix the dressing – the vinegar, mustard, 100ml olive oil, and 2 sage leaves finely chopped. Core and then Julienne (cut like large match sticks) the apple and pear. Finely slice the red onion and a ¼ of the chilli, in a bowl mix everything with the baby watercress, season, and drizzle some dressing through.
- Slice the chicken, spread slices on a plate, top with the salad and another drizzle of dressing.