Episode 11 - Teriyaki Chicken & Cabbage Salad

Teriyaki Chicken - Pīkaokao  Teriaki

Marinade – Kinaki Teriaki

  • 1 tbspn mirin                                     mirini
  • 1 tbspn Japanese soy        hoi
  • 1 tbspn raspberry vinegar             winika rāhipere
  • 3 tspns olive       oil                           hinu ōriwa          
  • 1 tspn grated ginger                       kōpī
  • 4 chicken thighs                                koihanga pīkaokao
  • 2 cups cooked   rice                         raihi maoa
  1. Put four boneless and chopped chicken thighs into a bowl. 
  2. Add the mirin, japanese soy, raspberry vinegar, olive oil and grated ginger.
  3. Cover and leave to marinade as long as you can, overnight if possible.
  4. If refrigerated take the chicken out 30mins before cooking so it’s not so cold.
  5. Fry the chicken in a hot oiled pan  with olive oil or seasame oil.
  6. Transfer to the oven for 5 minutes at 170 degs. 
  7. Do not cook long as it will dry out, so once it looks cooked through take out of the over and pour the glaze (sauce) over the finished chicken.

Teriyaki Glaze – Teriaki Mōhinuhinu

Ingredients

  • 1 tblspn mirin                                    mirini
  • 1 tblspn japanese soy             hoi
  • 1 tblspn raspberry  vinegar                winika rāhipere
  • 3 tspns olive  oil                                hinu ōriwa          
  • 1 tsp grated ginger                         kōpī
  • 1 heaped tblspn cornflour            puehu kānga
  • 1 tblspn Water                                  wai
  1. Add all these ingredients (same as the marinade) into a saucepan and lightly simmer. 
  2. Into a small dish add the cornflour and enough water to make into a watery paste. 
  3. Add this paste to the sauce a little at a time, whisking all the time until the sauce thickens up. 
  4. It should be reasonably thick for a glaze.

Cabbage Salad – Manga Kāpeti

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced savoy cabbage           kāpeti kurehe
  • 1 cup sliced red cabbage               Kāpeti whero
  • ¼ sliced red         onion    riki whero
  • ½ carrot               julienned             kāreti tapatapahi
  • 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds         kano hēhami
  • 1 tblsn raspberry                 vinegar winika rāhipere
  • 1 tblsn soy                             sauce     wairanu hoi
  • 3 tspns olive                       oil           hinu ōriwa

Add all these ingredients to a salad bowl, mix well making sure all the salad is coated with the vinegarette.

