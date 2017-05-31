Episode 11 - Teriyaki Chicken & Cabbage Salad
Teriyaki Chicken - Pīkaokao Teriaki
Marinade – Kinaki Teriaki
- 1 tbspn mirin mirini
- 1 tbspn Japanese soy hoi
- 1 tbspn raspberry vinegar winika rāhipere
- 3 tspns olive oil hinu ōriwa
- 1 tspn grated ginger kōpī
- 4 chicken thighs koihanga pīkaokao
- 2 cups cooked rice raihi maoa
- Put four boneless and chopped chicken thighs into a bowl.
- Add the mirin, japanese soy, raspberry vinegar, olive oil and grated ginger.
- Cover and leave to marinade as long as you can, overnight if possible.
- If refrigerated take the chicken out 30mins before cooking so it’s not so cold.
- Fry the chicken in a hot oiled pan with olive oil or seasame oil.
- Transfer to the oven for 5 minutes at 170 degs.
- Do not cook long as it will dry out, so once it looks cooked through take out of the over and pour the glaze (sauce) over the finished chicken.
Teriyaki Glaze – Teriaki Mōhinuhinu
Ingredients
- 1 tblspn mirin mirini
- 1 tblspn japanese soy hoi
- 1 tblspn raspberry vinegar winika rāhipere
- 3 tspns olive oil hinu ōriwa
- 1 tsp grated ginger kōpī
- 1 heaped tblspn cornflour puehu kānga
- 1 tblspn Water wai
- Add all these ingredients (same as the marinade) into a saucepan and lightly simmer.
- Into a small dish add the cornflour and enough water to make into a watery paste.
- Add this paste to the sauce a little at a time, whisking all the time until the sauce thickens up.
- It should be reasonably thick for a glaze.
Cabbage Salad – Manga Kāpeti
Ingredients
- 1 cup sliced savoy cabbage kāpeti kurehe
- 1 cup sliced red cabbage Kāpeti whero
- ¼ sliced red onion riki whero
- ½ carrot julienned kāreti tapatapahi
- 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds kano hēhami
- 1 tblsn raspberry vinegar winika rāhipere
- 1 tblsn soy sauce wairanu hoi
- 3 tspns olive oil hinu ōriwa
Add all these ingredients to a salad bowl, mix well making sure all the salad is coated with the vinegarette.