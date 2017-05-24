Episode 10 - Venison Cottage Pie - Pae Mīti Tia
(SERVES 4)
Ingredients
- 2 venison steaks - mīti tia
- 2 Tbsp olive oil - hinu ōriwa
- Pinch of Kawakawa
- Pinch of horopito
- Season with salt & pepper - tote me pepa
- ½ sliced onion - riki
- ½ sliced carrot - kāreti
- 1 tsp crushed garlic - kāriki
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce - wairanu wahitata
- 1 Tbsp tomato puree - tomato pēpē
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary - rohimere
- 1 Tbsp red wine - waina whero
- 1 Tbsp flour - puehu parāoa
- 1 cup beef stock - pū pīwhi
Method:
- Cut the venison steaks into bite size pieces.
- Rub meat with pinch of kawakawa (chopped very finely) and a pinch of Horopito, salt and pepper.
- Add oil to frypan – heat up to medium hot, then add meat. Sear all sides quickly til brown, take the meat out and set aside.
- To the frypan then add the sliced carrot, sliced onion, crushed garlic, flour.
- Stir until all mixed together for approximately 5 minutes .
- Then add fresh rosemary, tomato puree, beef stock, Worcesthire sauce and red wine.
- Stir again, then add meat back to the mix. Take off the heat, cover same container with tin foil and bake in the oven at 170°C for 2 hours.
- When cooked take out of oven and half fill ramekins with the meat mixture.
Topping - Paparanga
Ingredients
- 4 potatoes - parareka
- 1 Tbsp butter - pata
- ¼ swede - pora
- 1 egg yoke - hua heki
- Grated cheese - tīhi
Method:
- Boil potatoes. When cooked drain, mash with butter. Break in egg yoke and stir together. Put into piping bag.
- Pipe potato on top of meat mixture.Grate each ramekin with a bit of swede and some cheese.
- Cook in the oven at 190°C until just browning on top.