Episode 10 - Venison Cottage Pie - Pae Mīti Tia

Venison Cottage Pie - Pae Mīti Tia

(SERVES 4)

Ingredients

  • 2 venison steaks - mīti tia
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil - hinu ōriwa
  • Pinch of Kawakawa
  • Pinch of horopito
  • Season with salt & pepper - tote me pepa
  • ½ sliced onion - riki
  • ½ sliced carrot - kāreti   
  • 1 tsp crushed garlic - kāriki
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce - wairanu wahitata
  • 1 Tbsp tomato puree - tomato pēpē
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary - rohimere
  • 1 Tbsp red wine - waina whero
  • 1 Tbsp flour - puehu parāoa
  • 1 cup beef stock - pū pīwhi

Method:

  1. Cut the venison steaks into bite size pieces.
  2. Rub meat with pinch of kawakawa (chopped very finely) and a pinch of Horopito, salt and pepper.
  3. Add oil to frypan – heat up to medium hot, then add meat. Sear all sides quickly til brown, take the meat out and set aside.
  4. To the frypan then add the sliced carrot, sliced onion, crushed garlic, flour.
  5. Stir until all mixed together for approximately 5 minutes . 
  6. Then add fresh rosemary, tomato puree, beef stock, Worcesthire sauce and red wine. 
  7. Stir again, then add meat back to the mix.  Take off the heat, cover same container with tin foil and bake in the oven at 170°C for 2 hours.
  8. When cooked take out of oven and half fill ramekins with the meat mixture.

Topping - Paparanga

Ingredients

  • 4 potatoes - parareka
  • 1 Tbsp butter - pata
  • ¼  swede - pora
  • 1 egg yoke - hua heki
  • Grated  cheese - tīhi

Method:

  1. Boil potatoes.  When cooked drain, mash with butter.  Break in egg yoke and stir together.  Put into piping bag.
  2. Pipe potato on top of meat mixture.Grate each ramekin with a bit of swede and some cheese.
  3. Cook in the oven at 190°C until just browning on top.  

