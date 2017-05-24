Episode 10 - Berry Tart - Hua tāta
Berry Tart - Hua tāta
(Makes 12 tarts)
Ingredients
- Sweet short pastry (you can buy pre-made from supermarket) – Poke parāoa reka or below are the ingredients to make the pastry:
- 2 cups flour - Puehu Parāoa
- 150g butter - Pata
- ½ cup sugar - Huka
- 2 egg yolks - Hua Hēki
- 1 Tbsp water - Wai matao
Method:
- Put all dry ingredients into a food processor or mix all dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Then add the yolks and water into the mixture and bind together to a crumbly dough mix.
- Work the dough on the bench and knead into a smooth dough quickly, then leave to rest for 10 minutes before using.
- Roll out dough and cut circles with a cookie cutter to fit a muffin tin. (usually a 12 tray muffin tin).
- Place the cut circles into the tray.
Custard – Kahitete
Ingredients
- 2 egg yokes - Hua hēki
- ½ cup sugar - Huka
- 1 Tbsp flour - Puehu parāoa
- ½ cup warm/hot milk - Miraka
- 250ml whipped cream - Kirīmi
- 1 cup Fresh or frozen fruits - Hua Mata /Hua Mātao
Method:
- Into a bowl add eggs, sugar and flour and mix well. Add ½ cup of warm/hot milk a little at a time and blend and until thick.
- Put this mixture into a pot, cook on low heat for 15 – 20 mins, stirring constantly until it is thick. Allow to cool.
- Heat oven to 200°C/180°C.
- Fill the pastry case with a round of baking paper and add baking beans or rice inside it to weigh it down. Bake for 15 mins, then carefully remove the paper and beans and cook the pastry for 5 mins more (this is called blind baking).
- When pastry is cooked, take each one out of the pan and allow to cool.
- Add a good dollop of custard to each pastry case. (If you are cooking these in advance, so that they won’t get soggy you can brush the insides with melted chocolate and this will prevent this happening).
- On to the top of the custard, add chopped or whole fresh berries, if adding frozen ones allow them to defrost first.
- Dust each tart topping with icing sugar and white chocolate, then add a dollop of fresh cream which has been whipped previously.