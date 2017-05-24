Episode 10 - Beer Battered Trout - Taraute i rō pia parāoa piri
Beer Battered Trout - Taraute i rō pia parāoa piri
(SERVES 4)
Ingredients
- ½ trout fillet skinned and deboned into bite size pieces - Taraute
- 1 plate of cornflour (to coat the trout) - puehu Kānga
Batter - Parāoa Piri
Ingredients
- 1 cup self raising flour - puehu parāoa
- 1 Tbsp baking powder - pēkana paura
- 1 egg - hēki
- ½ bottle beer (approx 150 mls) - pia
Method:
- Add the flour, baking powder and 1 already whipped egg to a bowl. Blend together, adding beer a little at a time until the mixture is at the right consistency for batter.
- When ready use a skewer to dip each piece into flour then into the batter.
- Deep fry each one for 4 – 5 mins until brown. When finished, sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Kimchi Dipping Sauce - Wairanu Kimi
Ingredients
- 6 Tbsp unsalted butter - pata
- 9 Tbsp kimchi paste - kimi puehu wai
- 1 Tbsp honey - miere
- 1 ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds - kano hēhami
Method:
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over a low heat.
- Add kimichi paste, honey and sesame seeds. Continue to cook, whisking constantly until combined into a rich sauce.
- Place in dipping bowl.
Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce - Tiri Wairanu Reka
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce - tiri wairanu reka
- 2 Tbsp soy sauce - wairanu hoi
- 1 Tbsp grated ginger - kōpī waru
Method:
- Mix all together well, place in dipping bowl.