Episode 10 - Beer Battered Trout - Taraute i rō pia parāoa piri

(SERVES 4)

Ingredients

  • ½ trout fillet skinned and deboned into bite size pieces - Taraute
  • 1 plate of cornflour (to coat the trout) - puehu Kānga

Batter - Parāoa Piri                                  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup self raising flour - puehu parāoa
  • 1 Tbsp baking powder - pēkana paura
  • 1 egg - hēki
  • ½ bottle beer (approx 150 mls) - pia

Method:

  1. Add the flour, baking powder and 1 already whipped egg to a bowl. Blend together, adding beer a little at a time until the mixture is at the right consistency for batter. 
  2. When ready use a skewer to dip each piece into flour then into the batter.
  3. Deep fry each one for 4 – 5 mins until brown. When finished, sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Kimchi Dipping Sauce - Wairanu Kimi

Ingredients

  • 6 Tbsp unsalted butter - pata
  • 9 Tbsp kimchi paste - kimi  puehu wai
  • 1 Tbsp honey - miere
  • 1 ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds - kano hēhami

Method:

  1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over a low heat.
  2. Add kimichi paste, honey and sesame seeds. Continue to cook, whisking constantly until combined into a rich sauce.
  3. Place in dipping bowl.

Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce - Tiri Wairanu Reka

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce - tiri wairanu reka
  • 2 Tbsp soy sauce - wairanu hoi
  • 1 Tbsp grated ginger - kōpī waru

Method:

  1. Mix all together well, place in dipping bowl.

