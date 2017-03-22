TV show sub navigation

Episode 1 - Claire's White Chocolate Brownie

White chocolate brownie

White Chocolate Brownie

Ingredients:

  • 500g butter
  • 400g dark chocolate     
  • 500g soft brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence 
  • 6 eggs          
  • 3 cups plain flour    
  • ¼ cup cocoa 
  • 1 tsp baking powder  
  • Block of White chocolate  

Method:

  1. Grease and line your trays with baking paper.
  2. Melt butter and dark chocolate in microwave or over a double boiler pot.
  3. Add brown sugar and vanilla. Mix well
  4. Add lightly beaten eggs mix till velvety.
  5. SIFT in flour & baking powder and cocoa. Mix well but do not over do it.
  6. Spread into tray.
  7. Add chunks of white chocolate depending on how you intend to cut the finished brownie so every piece has 1 or 2 pieces of white chocolate in it.
  8. Bake at 180°C for around 30 to 40mins. My oven is gas so may cook differently to yours. Cool and dust with icing sugar.

Makes 20 Pieces (2 trays)

Berry Couli

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries    
  • 1 cup caster sugar  

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a saucepan.
  2. On a low heat, blend together then Simmer for 2mins.

