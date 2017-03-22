Episode 1 - Claire's White Chocolate Brownie
White Chocolate Brownie
Ingredients:
- 500g butter
- 400g dark chocolate
- 500g soft brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 6 eggs
- 3 cups plain flour
- ¼ cup cocoa
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Block of White chocolate
Method:
- Grease and line your trays with baking paper.
- Melt butter and dark chocolate in microwave or over a double boiler pot.
- Add brown sugar and vanilla. Mix well
- Add lightly beaten eggs mix till velvety.
- SIFT in flour & baking powder and cocoa. Mix well but do not over do it.
- Spread into tray.
- Add chunks of white chocolate depending on how you intend to cut the finished brownie so every piece has 1 or 2 pieces of white chocolate in it.
- Bake at 180°C for around 30 to 40mins. My oven is gas so may cook differently to yours. Cool and dust with icing sugar.
Makes 20 Pieces (2 trays)
Berry Couli
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries
- 1 cup caster sugar
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a saucepan.
- On a low heat, blend together then Simmer for 2mins.