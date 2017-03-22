TV show sub navigation

Episode 1 - Claire's Seafood Chowder

Bowl of seafood chowder

Seafood Chowder - Hupu Kaimoana

White sauce:        

  • 25g Butter
  • 2 tbsp cup
  • 300ml of milk          
  • 100ml cream         
  • Salt and black pepper

Method:

  1. Make your white sauce and set aside.
  2. Melt butter in pan (light heat not too hot as it will burn).
  3. Add your flour while still on the heat, whisking continuously to until it appears as a thick mixture. 
  4. Add your milk, a little at a time until it blends with the mixture and becomes thinner
  5. Whisk the mixture while on a low heat.
  6. Add salt and pepper to season to your taste.
  7. The sauce should be thinner rather than thicker.
  8. Take off the heat, add the cream and set the mixture aside.

Seafood stock:          

  • ½  Onions, diced               
  • 1 Cloves of garlic, diced   
  • 1 Carrots, diced          
  • ½  Sticks of celery, diced   
  • 100g shelled mussels      
  • 50g Shrimp or prawn       
  • 50g Salmon              
  • (fillet or scrape frames)
  • 1/3 pkt Maggie Seafood Soup mix
  • 500mls of water                     
  • Salt and black pepper          
  • 1 tbsp Seaweed, dried    

Method:

  1. Make the seafood stock.
  2. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil and a little butter, add carrots and celery. 
  3. Cook for 2 mins and add a pinch of salt and pepper.
  4. Mix the Maggie Seafood Soup with water add to pot and simmer till stock thickens slightly.
  5. Combine your white sauce mixture with the seafood stock, mix and keep simmering until all combined. 
  6. Next add the mussels - cook for a couple of minutes then add shrimp and salmon. 
  7. Combine and simmer until hot enough to seat. Garnish with parsley. Serve with fry bread.

Serves 4

