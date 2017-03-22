Episode 1 - Claire's Seafood Chowder
Seafood Chowder - Hupu Kaimoana
White sauce:
- 25g Butter
- 2 tbsp cup
- 300ml of milk
- 100ml cream
- Salt and black pepper
Method:
- Make your white sauce and set aside.
- Melt butter in pan (light heat not too hot as it will burn).
- Add your flour while still on the heat, whisking continuously to until it appears as a thick mixture.
- Add your milk, a little at a time until it blends with the mixture and becomes thinner
- Whisk the mixture while on a low heat.
- Add salt and pepper to season to your taste.
- The sauce should be thinner rather than thicker.
- Take off the heat, add the cream and set the mixture aside.
Seafood stock:
- ½ Onions, diced
- 1 Cloves of garlic, diced
- 1 Carrots, diced
- ½ Sticks of celery, diced
- 100g shelled mussels
- 50g Shrimp or prawn
- 50g Salmon
- (fillet or scrape frames)
- 1/3 pkt Maggie Seafood Soup mix
- 500mls of water
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 tbsp Seaweed, dried
Method:
- Make the seafood stock.
- Saute onions and garlic in olive oil and a little butter, add carrots and celery.
- Cook for 2 mins and add a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Mix the Maggie Seafood Soup with water add to pot and simmer till stock thickens slightly.
- Combine your white sauce mixture with the seafood stock, mix and keep simmering until all combined.
- Next add the mussels - cook for a couple of minutes then add shrimp and salmon.
- Combine and simmer until hot enough to seat. Garnish with parsley. Serve with fry bread.
Serves 4