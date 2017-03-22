Episode 1 - Claire's Roast Lamb
Roast Lamb
Ingredients:
- 1 Leg of lamb pepper 1.5kg, boned out
- 8 small peruperu (Māori purple potatoes)
- 1 big Kumara
- 2 Carrots
- ½ tbsp Garlic
- ½ tbsp Rosemary
- ½ tbsp Parsley
- ½ tbsp Coriander
- Salt and pepper
- 75ml Olive oil
- ½ tbsp Kawakawa
- 1/2 Lemon zest
Method:
- Bone out Lamb leg, rub oil and the herbs over the meat. Marinate overnight in the fridge in a covered dish.
- To cook, allow the meat to come up to room temperature, season with salt and pepper.
- Put a little oil into a pan then sear all sides of the lamb.
- Put into roasting dish and roast in oven at 180°C for 35 – 45mins.
- Once cooked, rest for 10mins, then serve with roast potatoes, pumpkin and kumara with horopito to season.
Serves 4