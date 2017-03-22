TV show sub navigation

Episode 1 - Claire's Roast Lamb

Roasted lamb

Roast Lamb

Ingredients:

  • 1 Leg of lamb pepper 1.5kg, boned out
  • 8 small peruperu (Māori purple potatoes)
  • 1 big Kumara 
  • 2 Carrots                 
  • ½ tbsp Garlic                        
  •  ½ tbsp Rosemary               
  • ½ tbsp Parsley            
  • ½ tbsp Coriander                      
  •  Salt and pepper            
  • 75ml Olive oil                           
  • ½ tbsp Kawakawa
  • 1/2 Lemon zest  

Method:

  1. Bone out Lamb leg, rub oil and the herbs over the meat. Marinate overnight in the fridge in a covered dish. 
  2. To cook, allow the meat to come up to room temperature, season with salt and pepper.
  3. Put a little oil into a pan then sear all sides of the lamb.  
  4. Put into roasting dish and roast in oven at 180°C for 35 – 45mins. 
  5. Once cooked, rest for 10mins, then serve with roast potatoes, pumpkin and kumara with horopito to season.

Serves 4

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs