TV show sub navigation

Ep 9 - Crayfish Bisque with Handmade Pasta

Crayfish Bisque with Handmade Pasta presented on the bench

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour (double zero ‘00’ flour is good for pasta) puehu parāoa
  • 3 egg               hēki
  • ½ tsp salt         tote

Method:

  1. Mix flour and salt, add eggs, blend 15-30secs in food processor.  
  2. Crumbly mixture is ok.
  3. Knead together.
  4. If too dry add a little water, if too wet add a little flour.
  5. Wrap in gladwrap and rest for ½ hour at room temperature.
  6. Cut dough into 6 portions, roll each piece flat with a little flour and put through pasta machine until required thickness (watch the episode OnDemand again if  you’re unsure).
  7. Cut to required style, e.g. fettuccine, spaghetti.
  8. Dust with flour and leave to dry on a tray wrapped in glad wrap for at least half an hour.
  9. When required place in boiling salted water for 3- 5mins. 

 

Crayfish Bisque - Hupu Kōura

Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp butter                         pata
  • 3 crayfish bodies (chopped)    kōura poro
  • 1 onion                                    riki
  • 1 clove garlic                           kāriki
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste               wai tōmato  
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes          tōmato  
  • 2 tblspns flour                         puehu parāoa
  • 1 lt water or fish stock            pū wai ika
  • Salt and pepper                       tote-pepa
  • 200mls cream                         kirīmi
  • ¼ fennel bulb to shave            tōpuku wheno

Sauce      

  • 1 carrot                                   kāreti
  • 1 stick celery                           heriwi
  • 12 basil leaves                        rau pariha

Garnish:                                  Kinaki

  • Parmesan                               tiihi mārō
  • ½ cup Chopped Parsley & herbs)  parehi me otaota mata

Method:

  1. In a large sauce pan heat butter and add chopped garlic, carrots and onions and then the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes.
  2. Add crayfish bones and cook for 8mins, then add flour and cook for a further min to thicken the sauce, add water or stock in parts and gently simmer for 45mins. Strain.
  3. Keep only the strained liquid stock.
     

Then add the following;

  1. Finely dice the carrot and celery and cook until tender in the strained stock you’ve just made.
  2. Now add the cream and simmer for 5mins.
  3. Before serving shave the fennel into the sauce.
  4. Finally add the finely chopped basil.

Crayfish – Kōura

Method:

  1. Blanche 3 crayfish tails in simmering salted water for approximately 7mins.
  2. Cool and cut lengthways. (if you don’t want to put half a tail on top of your dish, cut the tail into chunks).
  3. Close to serving/plating the dish, add 2 tblspns of butter to a hot pan and sear the crayfish.
  4. To assemble, place cooked pasta in warmed serving bowl, spoon over the bisque, garnish with basil leaves and grated parmesan and place split tail on top.
  5. OR add the pasta and chunky pieces of crayfish to the sauce.
  6. Garnish and serve.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs