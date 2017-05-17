Ep 9 - Crayfish Bisque with Handmade Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour (double zero ‘00’ flour is good for pasta) puehu parāoa
- 3 egg hēki
- ½ tsp salt tote
Method:
- Mix flour and salt, add eggs, blend 15-30secs in food processor.
- Crumbly mixture is ok.
- Knead together.
- If too dry add a little water, if too wet add a little flour.
- Wrap in gladwrap and rest for ½ hour at room temperature.
- Cut dough into 6 portions, roll each piece flat with a little flour and put through pasta machine until required thickness (watch the episode OnDemand again if you’re unsure).
- Cut to required style, e.g. fettuccine, spaghetti.
- Dust with flour and leave to dry on a tray wrapped in glad wrap for at least half an hour.
- When required place in boiling salted water for 3- 5mins.
Crayfish Bisque - Hupu Kōura
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp butter pata
- 3 crayfish bodies (chopped) kōura poro
- 1 onion riki
- 1 clove garlic kāriki
- 2 tbsp tomato paste wai tōmato
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes tōmato
- 2 tblspns flour puehu parāoa
- 1 lt water or fish stock pū wai ika
- Salt and pepper tote-pepa
- 200mls cream kirīmi
- ¼ fennel bulb to shave tōpuku wheno
Sauce
- 1 carrot kāreti
- 1 stick celery heriwi
- 12 basil leaves rau pariha
Garnish: Kinaki
- Parmesan tiihi mārō
- ½ cup Chopped Parsley & herbs) parehi me otaota mata
Method:
- In a large sauce pan heat butter and add chopped garlic, carrots and onions and then the tomato paste and tinned tomatoes.
- Add crayfish bones and cook for 8mins, then add flour and cook for a further min to thicken the sauce, add water or stock in parts and gently simmer for 45mins. Strain.
- Keep only the strained liquid stock.
Then add the following;
- Finely dice the carrot and celery and cook until tender in the strained stock you’ve just made.
- Now add the cream and simmer for 5mins.
- Before serving shave the fennel into the sauce.
- Finally add the finely chopped basil.
Crayfish – Kōura
Method:
- Blanche 3 crayfish tails in simmering salted water for approximately 7mins.
- Cool and cut lengthways. (if you don’t want to put half a tail on top of your dish, cut the tail into chunks).
- Close to serving/plating the dish, add 2 tblspns of butter to a hot pan and sear the crayfish.
- To assemble, place cooked pasta in warmed serving bowl, spoon over the bisque, garnish with basil leaves and grated parmesan and place split tail on top.
- OR add the pasta and chunky pieces of crayfish to the sauce.
- Garnish and serve.