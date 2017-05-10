Ep 8 - Roast Beef Honeyglazed Carrots with Mash

Rub the beef fillet with oil, cover evenly with the herbs, sear off all sides in hot pan for approx 4 minutes.
Put into oven at 190 degs for 10mins. (a slightly higher temperature than what Rex mentioned in the programme).
Rest for 5mins before slicing.
Jus wairanu
2 tbspn olive oil hinu ōriwa
1/4 chopped celery herewi
1/4 chopped carrots kāreti
1/4 chopped onion riki
100 mls red wine waina whero
300 mls beef stock pū pīwhi
½ tspn rosemary rohimere
1 tspn cold butter pata
In a saucepan heat oil, add the chopped celery, carrot and onion.
Fry a little then add the wine and dissolve, add the beef stock and rosemary and simmer for 10mins, strain through a sieve, whisk in the butter. (you can thicken the jus into a gravy with a tspn of cornflour)
Honey Glazed Carrots Kāreti hinu miere
1 tblspn butter pata
12 baby carrots kāreti pēpi
1 tspn ginger kōpī
2 tbspn honey miere
½ cup water wai
1 cup green peas pī mata
Salt and pepper tote pepa
On a medium heat in a saucepan add the butter, carrots, grated ginger and honey.
Season with salt and pepper, add water and cook for 10mins or until the water has evaporated, add the peas 3mins from the end.
Mashed potatoes Parareka Pēpē
4 floury potatoes parareka
50 gms butter pata
50 mls milk miraka
Salt tote
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Add peeled cubed potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain.
Add butter (and milk if required).
Using a potato masher or electric beater, slowly blend until smooth and creamy.
Teresa is training to become a Chef and she wants to create something different and joyful. Tonight Rex and Teresa make roast beef, a pumpkin soup with a curry swirl and a deconstructed lemon curd cheesecake.