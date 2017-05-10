Ep 8 - Roast Beef Honeyglazed Carrots with Mash

TV show sub navigation

Roast Beef     Pīwhi tunutunu

  • 750 gms beef fillet       pīwhi
  • 2 tbspn olive oil            hinu ōriwa
  • 2 tspn                          Kawakawa
  • 2 tspn                          Horopito
  • Salt and pepper           tote pepa pango
  1. Rub the beef fillet with oil, cover evenly with the herbs, sear off all sides in hot pan for approx 4 minutes.
  2. Put into oven at 190 degs for 10mins. (a slightly higher temperature than what Rex mentioned in the programme).
  3. Rest for 5mins before slicing.

Jus                        wairanu              

  • 2 tbspn olive oil                       hinu ōriwa
  • 1/4 chopped celery                 herewi
  • 1/4 chopped carrots               kāreti
  • 1/4 chopped onion                 riki
  • 100 mls red wine                    waina whero
  • 300 mls beef stock                  pū pīwhi
  • ½ tspn rosemary                     rohimere
  • 1 tspn cold butter                   pata
  1. In a saucepan heat oil, add the chopped celery, carrot and onion.
  2. Fry a little then add the wine and dissolve, add the beef stock and rosemary and simmer for 10mins, strain through a sieve, whisk in the butter. (you can thicken the jus into a gravy with a tspn of cornflour)

Honey Glazed Carrots          Kāreti hinu miere

  • 1 tblspn butter            pata
  • 12 baby carrots           kāreti pēpi
  • 1 tspn ginger               kōpī
  • 2 tbspn honey             miere
  • ½ cup water                wai
  • 1 cup green peas         pī mata
  • Salt and pepper           tote pepa
  1. On a medium heat in a saucepan add the butter, carrots, grated ginger and honey.
  2. Season with salt and pepper, add water and cook for 10mins or until the water has evaporated, add the peas 3mins from the end.

Mashed potatoes        Parareka Pēpē

  • 4 floury potatoes        parareka
  • 50 gms butter             pata
  • 50 mls milk                  miraka
  • Salt                              tote
  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
  2. Add peeled cubed potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain.
  3. Add butter (and milk if required).
  4. Using a potato masher or electric beater, slowly blend until smooth and creamy.

