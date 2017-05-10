TV show sub navigation

Ep 8 - Pumpkin Soup with Curry Swirl & Garlic Croutons

Pumpkin Soup with Curry Swirl & Garlic Croutons 

Serves 4 

  • 2 tbspn olive oil                       hinu ōriwa
  • 1 clove garlic                           kano kāriki     
  • 1 medium potato                    parareka
  • 1 medium onion                      riki
  • 400 gms pumpkin                   paukena
  • 1 tblspn butter                        pata                
  • 800 mls chicken stock             pū pīkaokao
  • 100 mls cream                         kirīmi              
  • 10-15 chives chopped            ririki poro 
  • Salt and pepper to season       tote pepa
  • 2 leaves of     parsley           rau pārehi
  1. Add the garlic and onions to medium hot oil in a saucepan.
  2. Add the pumpkin and potato and fry hard for 8-10mins.
  3. Add the parsley, seasoning and chicken stock, bring back to boil and simmer for 15mins.
  4. Take off the heat and blend with a stick blender, or mash with potato masher.

Curry Swirl    Miro Kare

  • 1 tblspn of butter        pata
  • 2 tspns curry powder  paura kare
  • 200 mls thick yoghurt miraka tepē
  1. Melt butter and curry powder over a medium heat for a minute
  2. Add the yoghurt and heat gently until hot, remove from heat.        

Garlic croutons -  Tōhi kāriki

  • 3 pieces of bread        parāoa
  • 2 tbspn olive oil          hinu ōriwa
  • 1 clove garlic               kano kāriki
  • Sea salt                        tote moana
  1. Slice up bread into small cube pieces (French style crouton) less than a cm2.
  2. Heat olive oil in a pan, squash garlic clove with the side of a large knife and place in the oil to infuse it.
  3. Put all the bread in the pan and keep moving for 30 secs to get well covered in oil, then stir regularly until golden – DO NOT OVERCOOK.
  4. To serve; Ladle the soup into desired bowl, drizzle (and swirl if wanted) the curried yoghurt in the centre, place 5-10 small croutons on top, sprinkle with chives.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs