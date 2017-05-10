Jump to navigation
Ep 8 - Pumpkin Soup with Curry Swirl & Garlic Croutons
Pumpkin Soup with Curry Swirl & Garlic Croutons
Serves 4
2 tbspn olive oil hinu ōriwa
1 clove garlic kano kāriki
1 medium potato parareka
1 medium onion riki
400 gms pumpkin paukena
1 tblspn butter pata
800 mls chicken stock pū pīkaokao
100 mls cream kirīmi
10-15 chives chopped ririki poro
Salt and pepper to season tote pepa
2 leaves of parsley rau pārehi
Add the garlic and onions to medium hot oil in a saucepan.
Add the pumpkin and potato and fry hard for 8-10mins.
Add the parsley, seasoning and chicken stock, bring back to boil and simmer for 15mins.
Take off the heat and blend with a stick blender, or mash with potato masher.
Curry Swirl Miro Kare
1 tblspn of butter pata
2 tspns curry powder paura kare
200 mls thick yoghurt miraka tepē
Melt butter and curry powder over a medium heat for a minute
Add the yoghurt and heat gently until hot, remove from heat.
Garlic croutons - Tōhi kāriki
3 pieces of bread parāoa
2 tbspn olive oil hinu ōriwa
1 clove garlic kano kāriki
Sea salt tote moana
Slice up bread into small cube pieces (French style crouton) less than a cm2.
Heat olive oil in a pan, squash garlic clove with the side of a large knife and place in the oil to infuse it.
Put all the bread in the pan and keep moving for 30 secs to get well covered in oil, then stir regularly until golden – DO NOT OVERCOOK.
To serve; Ladle the soup into desired bowl, drizzle (and swirl if wanted) the curried yoghurt in the centre, place 5-10 small croutons on top, sprinkle with chives.
