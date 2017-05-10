TV show sub navigation

Ep 8 - Deconstructed Lemon Curd Cheesecake

Serves 4

  • 200 gms cream cheese   tīhi kirīmi
  • 4 tblspns of lemon curd          miere rēmana
  • ½ pkt of lemon jelly           tīere rēmana        
  • 30 mls warm water            wai mahana         
  • ½ bottle of cream            kirīmi
  • 40g Icing sugar                huka kuoro

Cheesecake Base – te putake

  • ½ pkt malt biscuits      pihikete
  • 150 gms butter           pata
  • Garnish                Kīnaki – Per plate
  • Sprinkle Edible flowers                       kai putiputi
  • Sprinkle Stewed Berries                      hua tiu
  • Sprinkle strawberries                          rōpere
  • Sprinkle Dehydrated berries               hua maroke
  • Sprinkle Blueberries                           Peri kikorangi/ Hua kikorangi
  • 1 tbspn Passion fruit syrup                 miere hua ripeka
  • 1 tbspn lemon curd                             miere rēmana
  • 1 tbspn cream                                    kirīmi
  • Grated White & dark chocolate          tiakarete
  1. Roughly crush ½ pkt of malt biscuits, place in a bowl and pour over melted butter and mix together. Set aside.
  2. Mix the lemon jelly with the warm water, dissolve.
  3. In another bowl mix together the cream cheese, icing sugar, 3 tblspns of the lemon curd, jelly and whipped cream.
  4. Mix together well until smooth.
  5. Refrigerate mixture until cool.
  6. On a platter place spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture, piles of crushed biscuits, drizzles of the lemon curd and passionfruit syrup, sprinkle with edible flowers, berries and dehydrated berries and grate over the top the white and dark chocolate.

