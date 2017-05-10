Ep 8 - Deconstructed Lemon Curd Cheesecake

Sprinkle Blueberries Peri kikorangi/ Hua kikorangi
1 tbspn Passion fruit syrup miere hua ripeka
1 tbspn lemon curd miere rēmana
1 tbspn cream kirīmi
Grated White & dark chocolate tiakarete
Roughly crush ½ pkt of malt biscuits, place in a bowl and pour over melted butter and mix together. Set aside.
Mix the lemon jelly with the warm water, dissolve.
In another bowl mix together the cream cheese, icing sugar, 3 tblspns of the lemon curd, jelly and whipped cream.
Mix together well until smooth.
Refrigerate mixture until cool.
On a platter place spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture, piles of crushed biscuits, drizzles of the lemon curd and passionfruit syrup, sprinkle with edible flowers, berries and dehydrated berries and grate over the top the white and dark chocolate.