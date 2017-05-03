TV show sub navigation

Ep 7 - Steamed Pudding - Purini Mamaoa

Steamed pudding

Ingredients

Steamed Pudding - Purini Mamaoa

  • 3 cups flour - puehu parāoa
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar - huka
  • 1/2 pound of butter - Pata
  • 4 eggs (at room temperature) - Hēki
  • 4tsp baking soda dissolved in a cup of milk - pēkana houra/miraka
  • 1 cup of burnt sugar - Huka tahu  
  • 1 cup of water - Wai
  • 4 tbsp Golden syrup - Miere koura

Butterscotch Sauce - Wairanu Patakārawa

  • 8 tbsp burnt sugar - huka tahu (with 2 tablespoons of water as per the steam pudding recipe above)
  • 12  tbsp cream - kirīmi
  • 12 tbsp butter - pata

Method for Steamed Pudding:

  1. Add the flour and sugar to a bowl. Add the butter and rub into the mix so it is like breadcrumbs.  When this is ready add eggs one at a time, stir together.
  2. Dissolve the baking soda into the milk, add to the mixture. 
  3. On the stove, heat up 1 cup of sugar, when brown, take off heat, stir adding water 1 cup of water.
  4. Add to the pudding mixture and stir together, add the golden syrup. 
  5. Use a A10 tin to make this pudding.  On the inside of the tin line with a plastic oven bag.  Tip the mixture in, suck the air out of the bag, tie it off.
  6. Bring a pot of water to the boil on the stove.  Big enough to put the tin in water up to 3/4 of the tin. 
  7. Boil for 2 ½ - 3 hours, keeping the water topped up.  

Method for Butterscotch Sauce:

  1. Burn the sugar in a pot on the stove carefully, take off the heat, add the cream slowly, keep stirring.  Add butter, keep stirring. 
  2. Chop the pudding into individual serves, place into individual bowls, pour a little butterscotch sauce over the top, and a spoon of whipped cream.    

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs