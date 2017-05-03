Jump to navigation
Ep 7 - Steamed Pudding - Purini Mamaoa
Ingredients
Steamed Pudding - Purini Mamaoa
- 3 cups flour - puehu parāoa
- 1 1/2 cups sugar - huka
- 1/2 pound of butter - Pata
- 4 eggs (at room temperature) - Hēki
- 4tsp baking soda dissolved in a cup of milk - pēkana houra/miraka
- 1 cup of burnt sugar - Huka tahu
- 1 cup of water - Wai
- 4 tbsp Golden syrup - Miere koura
Butterscotch Sauce - Wairanu Patakārawa
- 8 tbsp burnt sugar - huka tahu (with 2 tablespoons of water as per the steam pudding recipe above)
- 12 tbsp cream - kirīmi
- 12 tbsp butter - pata
Method for Steamed Pudding:
- Add the flour and sugar to a bowl. Add the butter and rub into the mix so it is like breadcrumbs. When this is ready add eggs one at a time, stir together.
- Dissolve the baking soda into the milk, add to the mixture.
- On the stove, heat up 1 cup of sugar, when brown, take off heat, stir adding water 1 cup of water.
- Add to the pudding mixture and stir together, add the golden syrup.
- Use a A10 tin to make this pudding. On the inside of the tin line with a plastic oven bag. Tip the mixture in, suck the air out of the bag, tie it off.
- Bring a pot of water to the boil on the stove. Big enough to put the tin in water up to 3/4 of the tin.
- Boil for 2 ½ - 3 hours, keeping the water topped up.
Method for Butterscotch Sauce:
- Burn the sugar in a pot on the stove carefully, take off the heat, add the cream slowly, keep stirring. Add butter, keep stirring.
- Chop the pudding into individual serves, place into individual bowls, pour a little butterscotch sauce over the top, and a spoon of whipped cream.
