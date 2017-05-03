TV show sub navigation

Ep 7 - Hāngi

Hāngi

Ingredients

Mince Balls - Mīti Kōatunatu

  • ¼ kg pork mince - poaka kōnatunatu
  • ¼ kg beef mince - piwhi kōnatunatu
  • ¼ chopped onion - riki
  • 2 tbsp parsley - parehi

Meat - Mīti

  • 4 lamb neck chops (or you can use shoulder chops cut to smaller pieces) - poro kakī reme
  • 4 deboned chicken thighs - koihanga pīkaokao
  • 2 tbsp olive oil - hinu ōriwa
  • 5 – 6 puffs of smoke spray - kauruki
  • 2 tbsp fresh rosemary and parsley - rohimere me te parehi  
  • 1 tbsp sweet chili sauce - tiri wairanu reka              
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce - wairanu hoi
  • 2 pinches of chili flakes - Tipi tiri                 
  • 1 tbsp grated ginger - Waru kōpī
  • 2 tbsp mint jelly - Tīere

Vegetables - Huawhenua

  • 4 potatoes - parareka
  • ½ pumpkin - paukena
  • 4 kūmara
  • ½ cabbage - kāpeti
  • Pinch of kawakawa  (you could use a kawakawa fresh leaf)
  • Pinch of horopito
  • Salt and pepper to taste - tote pepa
  • Knob of butter - pata

Stuffing - Whakapuru

  • ½ cup breadcrumbs - kongakonga parāoa
  • ½ onion - riki
  • 1 tbsp butter - pata
  • 1 tbsp sage - rauora
  • 1 tbsp rosemary - rohimere 

Horopito Butter - Pata Horopito

  • 50 gms butter - pata
  • 1 tbsp fresh herbs - otaota
  • 1 tsp horopito            

Method for Mince Balls:

  1. Mix these together and roll into balls, a little bigger than bite size.

Method for Meat:

  1. Put lamb chops into a bowl, add a tbsp olive oil, then smoke spray. Add fresh chopped rosemary and parsley (chopped together) and mint jelly and massage into the meat. Marinade.
  2. In another bowl, add the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, chili flakes and ginger. Add the small portions of the chicken thighs and massage the chicken in the marinade. 
  3. The marinades can be put on the meat overnight, refrigerated.  

Method for Vegetables:

  1. Get your 4 hāngi tinfoil containers ready.
  2. Add 2 – 3 pieces of chopped potatoes, 1 – 2 slices of kūmara, 1 – 2 pieces of chopped pumpkin. Add the kawakawa, horopito and salt and pepper. On the top add 1 knob of butter to each container. 
  3. Add the cabbage, cut to a cup size portion. Then into container add 1 portion of each of the marinated meats. 
  4. Finish off with 1 further spray of smoke. 

Method for Stuffing:

  1. Mix this together and roll up into some glad wrap until it is a sausage shape.
  2. Put in fridge to cool.  

Method for Butter:

  1. Whip the butter, then add the fresh herbs and horopito.  Roll this butter mixture together in glad wrap, put in fridge to get cold.
  2. Bring these out of fridge and cut through into a nice size slice and place onto the top of the food in each container. 
  3. Poke holes in the container lid, place the lid on tin foil side down.  Put into the hāngi cooker.  Let the hāngi cooker heat up for 10 – 15 minutes.  
  4. Use chunky wood chips, soak in water first, as they will last longer. Start the wood chips off, leave burning for half an hour, then add the containers of food.
  5. Add water for steam as required.
  6. Cook the hāngi for around 2 ½ hours.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs