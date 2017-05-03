Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Ep 7 - Hāngi
Ingredients
Mince Balls - Mīti Kōatunatu
- ¼ kg pork mince - poaka kōnatunatu
- ¼ kg beef mince - piwhi kōnatunatu
- ¼ chopped onion - riki
- 2 tbsp parsley - parehi
Meat - Mīti
- 4 lamb neck chops (or you can use shoulder chops cut to smaller pieces) - poro kakī reme
- 4 deboned chicken thighs - koihanga pīkaokao
- 2 tbsp olive oil - hinu ōriwa
- 5 – 6 puffs of smoke spray - kauruki
- 2 tbsp fresh rosemary and parsley - rohimere me te parehi
- 1 tbsp sweet chili sauce - tiri wairanu reka
- 1 tbsp soy sauce - wairanu hoi
- 2 pinches of chili flakes - Tipi tiri
- 1 tbsp grated ginger - Waru kōpī
- 2 tbsp mint jelly - Tīere
Vegetables - Huawhenua
- 4 potatoes - parareka
- ½ pumpkin - paukena
- 4 kūmara
- ½ cabbage - kāpeti
- Pinch of kawakawa (you could use a kawakawa fresh leaf)
- Pinch of horopito
- Salt and pepper to taste - tote pepa
- Knob of butter - pata
Stuffing - Whakapuru
- ½ cup breadcrumbs - kongakonga parāoa
- ½ onion - riki
- 1 tbsp butter - pata
- 1 tbsp sage - rauora
- 1 tbsp rosemary - rohimere
Horopito Butter - Pata Horopito
- 50 gms butter - pata
- 1 tbsp fresh herbs - otaota
- 1 tsp horopito
Method for Mince Balls:
- Mix these together and roll into balls, a little bigger than bite size.
Method for Meat:
- Put lamb chops into a bowl, add a tbsp olive oil, then smoke spray. Add fresh chopped rosemary and parsley (chopped together) and mint jelly and massage into the meat. Marinade.
- In another bowl, add the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, chili flakes and ginger. Add the small portions of the chicken thighs and massage the chicken in the marinade.
- The marinades can be put on the meat overnight, refrigerated.
Method for Vegetables:
- Get your 4 hāngi tinfoil containers ready.
- Add 2 – 3 pieces of chopped potatoes, 1 – 2 slices of kūmara, 1 – 2 pieces of chopped pumpkin. Add the kawakawa, horopito and salt and pepper. On the top add 1 knob of butter to each container.
- Add the cabbage, cut to a cup size portion. Then into container add 1 portion of each of the marinated meats.
- Finish off with 1 further spray of smoke.
Method for Stuffing:
- Mix this together and roll up into some glad wrap until it is a sausage shape.
- Put in fridge to cool.
Method for Butter:
- Whip the butter, then add the fresh herbs and horopito. Roll this butter mixture together in glad wrap, put in fridge to get cold.
- Bring these out of fridge and cut through into a nice size slice and place onto the top of the food in each container.
- Poke holes in the container lid, place the lid on tin foil side down. Put into the hāngi cooker. Let the hāngi cooker heat up for 10 – 15 minutes.
- Use chunky wood chips, soak in water first, as they will last longer. Start the wood chips off, leave burning for half an hour, then add the containers of food.
- Add water for steam as required.
- Cook the hāngi for around 2 ½ hours.
More posts from this episode