Ep 6 - Tiramisu – Tiramihu
Ingrediants;
- 6 egg yolks Hua hēki
- 1 cup white sugar Huka mā
- 1 ½ cups mascarpone/ cream cheese Tīhi makapone
- 2 cups heavy cream, semi whipped Kirīmi tāwhiuwhiu
- 2 pkts of lady/sponge fingers Keke kōpungapunga
- 1 cup Kahlua Kārua
- (or black coffee, or vanilla essence, sugar and water, or milo)
- 1 tspn unsweetened cocoa powder Paura kokoa
- 100g shaved white chocolate Tiakarete ma
CHOCOLATE GANACHE Tiakarete Kānahe
- 300 ml Cream kirīmi
- 300g dark chocolate) chopped Tiakarete parauri
(I use Whittaker’s 72% Cocoa Dark Ghana
Fresh Berries
- 600gms fresh berries Hua mata
Method: For Tiramisu
- Whisk sugar and egg yolks together until dissolved. The mixture should be pale.
- Put a little water in to make it paler but whisk enough to dissolve sugar.
- Add mascarpone to yoke mixture whisk, then whip the cream and fold into mixture.
- Brush the sponge fingers with Kahlua or as alternative you can use black coffee or vanilla essence.
Method: For Ganache
- Ganache – bring cream to the boil, whisk chopped chocolate into cream until smooth.
Method: For De-constructed Tiramisu
- Spoon some of the mixture onto a dish.
- Place the fingers in any position over the mixture
- Put berries over that, then repeat everything again until all the fingers are used up.
- Over the top of the finished dessert pour over the Ganache
- Put on more berries
- Grate white chocolate over the whole dessert
- Sift cocoa to finish the dish.