TV show sub navigation

Ep 6 - Tiramisu – Tiramihu

Tiramisu presented on a plate

Ingrediants;

  • 6 egg yolks                                                     Hua hēki
  • 1 cup white sugar                                            Huka mā
  • 1 ½ cups mascarpone/ cream cheese          Tīhi makapone
  • 2 cups heavy cream, semi whipped              Kirīmi tāwhiuwhiu
  • 2 pkts of lady/sponge fingers                        Keke kōpungapunga
  • 1 cup Kahlua                                                    Kārua
  • (or black coffee, or vanilla essence, sugar and water, or milo)
  • 1 tspn unsweetened cocoa powder              Paura kokoa
  • 100g shaved white chocolate                       Tiakarete ma

CHOCOLATE GANACHE    Tiakarete Kānahe

  • 300 ml Cream                                  kirīmi    
  • 300g dark chocolate) chopped    Tiakarete parauri

(I use Whittaker’s 72% Cocoa Dark Ghana

Fresh Berries

  • 600gms fresh berries  Hua mata

Method: For Tiramisu

  1. Whisk sugar and egg yolks together until dissolved.  The mixture should be pale.
  2. Put a little water in to make it paler but whisk enough to dissolve sugar.
  3. Add mascarpone to yoke mixture whisk, then whip the cream and fold into mixture.
  4. Brush the sponge fingers with Kahlua or as alternative you can use black coffee or vanilla essence.

Method: For Ganache

  1. Ganache – bring cream to the boil, whisk chopped chocolate into cream until smooth.

Method: For De-constructed Tiramisu

  1. Spoon some of the mixture onto a dish. 
  2. Place the fingers in any position over the mixture
  3. Put berries over that, then repeat everything again until all the fingers are used up. 
  4. Over the top of the finished dessert pour over the Ganache
  5. Put on more berries
  6. Grate white chocolate over the whole dessert
  7. Sift cocoa to finish the dish.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs