Ep 6 - Porchetta - Pokai Poaka
Ingrediants;
2 kg boned pork shoulder /belly Pakihiwi/puku poaka
Butcher’s string Tuaina a te pūtia
5 Garlic cloves Kāriki
3 tbspn toasted fennel seeds Kākano wheno
2 tbspn chilli flakes Titipi tiri maroke
1 tbspn sage Rauora
1 tbspn rosemary Rohimere
1 tbspn Horopito
1 orange Ārani
1 ½ tbpns flaky sea salt Tote moana
3 tbpns olive oil Hinu ōriwa
1 ½ tbpns ground black pepper Pepa kuoro
Mashed Potato per person Parareka pēpē 1 pinch of Kawakawa per serving of mash.
Side Salad: per person – Manga Mata 1 cup of Baby salad Rau mata
½ Raddish Rarihi
¼ Cucumber Kūkama
Method: for making Porchetta Remove the loin from the cut of meat.
Pierce multiple times with a knife the skin side of the large piece of meat.
Turn meat over and score with a crisscross pattern.
Mix all the dry ingredients together in spice grinder
Add oil
Spread over the meat
Cover and marinate overnight.
Slice orange and spread flat on piece of meat which should be at room temperature
Place loin in middle of the left over cut
Roll up tightly and tie every 2cm.
Roast on a rack in a roasting dish at 240c for 40 minutes
Then reduce to 170c for 1-1 ½ hours.
Once cooked, rest for 15 minutes
Remove string, slice.
Pre make mashed potato and once cooked add dried horopito.
