Ep 6 - Porchetta - Pokai Poaka

FInished Porchetta presented on a plate with salad and mashed potatoes

Ingrediants;

  • 2 kg boned pork shoulder /belly           Pakihiwi/puku poaka
  • Butcher’s string                                      Tuaina a te pūtia
  • 5 Garlic cloves                                        Kāriki
  • 3 tbspn toasted fennel seeds                Kākano wheno
  • 2 tbspn chilli flakes                                Titipi tiri maroke
  • 1 tbspn sage                                           Rauora
  • 1 tbspn rosemary                                    Rohimere
  • 1 tbspn                                                    Horopito
  • 1 orange                                                  Ārani
  • 1 ½ tbpns flaky sea salt                         Tote moana
  • 3 tbpns olive oil                                      Hinu ōriwa
  • 1 ½ tbpns ground black pepper           Pepa kuoro

Mashed Potato per person  Parareka pēpē                   

  • 1 pinch of Kawakawa per serving of mash.

Side Salad: per person – Manga Mata

  • 1 cup of Baby salad     Rau mata
  • ½  Raddish                   Rarihi
  • ¼ Cucumber                Kūkama

Method: for making Porchetta

  1. Remove the loin from the cut of meat. 
  2. Pierce multiple times with a knife the skin side of the large piece of meat.  
  3. Turn meat over and score with a crisscross pattern.
  4. Mix all the dry ingredients together in spice grinder
  5. Add oil
  6. Spread over the meat
  7. Cover and marinate overnight.
  8. Slice orange and spread flat on piece of meat which should be at room temperature
  9. Place loin in middle of the left over cut
  10. Roll up tightly and tie every 2cm.
  11. Roast on a rack in a roasting dish at 240c for 40 minutes
  12. Then reduce to 170c for 1-1 ½ hours.
  13. Once cooked, rest for 15 minutes
  14. Remove string, slice.
  15. Pre make mashed potato and once cooked add dried horopito.

