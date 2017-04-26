TV show sub navigation

Ep 6 - Chicken Crostini - Paraoa Pikaokao

Finished Chicken Crostini presented on a plate

Ingrediants;

  • 1 Baguette                          Parāoa peka
  • ½ Cooked chicken            Pīkaokao tunu    
  • Grated Parmesan              Tīhi pāma
  • cheese
  • 1 cup Sundried tomato       Tōmato tauraki  
  • ½ cup olives                       Toutou ōriwa
  • 100 ml olive oil                    Hinu ōriwa
  • 150g pesto                          Wairanu peto
  • Marinated Olives                Toutou ōriwa  
  • Salt and pepper                 Tote me te pepa

Method: 

  1. Slice bread in to 12 diagonal pieces,
  2. Drizzle with olive oil and bake until just going golden, at 180 degrees for approx. 6mins.
  3. Cut chicken, sundried tomato, olives up quite small.
  4. Mix in bowl with some grated parmesan and a little olive oil to moisten mixture
  5. Stack on top of the crostini which has been swiped with a teaspoon of pesto.
  6. If you want, grate over a little parmesan over the top and put them back in the oven for 2-3mins to serve warm.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs