Ep 6 - Chicken Crostini - Paraoa Pikaokao
Ingrediants;
1 Baguette Parāoa peka
½ Cooked chicken Pīkaokao tunu
Grated Parmesan Tīhi pāma
cheese
1 cup Sundried tomato Tōmato tauraki
½ cup olives Toutou ōriwa
100 ml olive oil Hinu ōriwa
150g pesto Wairanu peto
Marinated Olives Toutou ōriwa
Salt and pepper Tote me te pepa
Method: Slice bread in to 12 diagonal pieces,
Drizzle with olive oil and bake until just going golden, at 180 degrees for approx. 6mins.
Cut chicken, sundried tomato, olives up quite small.
Mix in bowl with some grated parmesan and a little olive oil to moisten mixture
Stack on top of the crostini which has been swiped with a teaspoon of pesto.
If you want, grate over a little parmesan over the top and put them back in the oven for 2-3mins to serve warm.
