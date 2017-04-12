Ep 4 - Seafood Fritters
Ingredients
Fritters - Kaimoana Parai:
- 2 - 3 tablespoons of flour - puehu pāraoa
- 1.5 teaspoon of Baking powder - pēkana parāoa
- 2 eggs - hua heki
- 1 tbsp finely chopped Basil - pahira mata
- ½ finely diced onion - riki
- Salt and pepper - tote me te pepa
- 1/2 cup fish pieces - paku ika
- 1/2 cup mussels - kūtai
- 1/2 cup prawns - koeke
- 1/2 cup salmon - horomona
Tartare Sauce - Wairanu Tātare
- 1 cup Best food mayonnaise - maionēhi
- 2 tbsp finely diced gherkins - kūkuma kānewha
- 1 tbsp chopped finely capers - kape
- 1 tbsp finely diced onion - riki
- Zest of 1 lemon - hā rēmana
- 1 tbsp finely chopped - tapahinga parehi mata
- Parsley
Method for Fritters:
- Whisk together the eggs, flour, baking powder to make batter, stir in basil and onion, lightly season with salt and pepper. If the mixture is too thick add a dash of milk.
- Dice the seafood into small 1cm pieces.
- Fold seafood into the batter mix.
- Place pan on a medium heat, add a little olive oil, and drop spoonfuls of mixture into the pan and fry each side until golden.
Method for Tartare Sauce:
- Mix all ingredients together and serve on top of the fritters with garnish mentioned below.
Serves 4