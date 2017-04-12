TV show sub navigation

Ep 4 - Seafood Fritters

Seafood Fritter

Ingredients

Fritters - Kaimoana Parai:

  • 2 - 3 tablespoons of flour - puehu pāraoa
  • 1.5 teaspoon of Baking powder - pēkana parāoa
  • 2 eggs - hua heki
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped Basil - pahira mata
  • ½ finely diced onion - riki
  • Salt and pepper - tote me te pepa
  • 1/2 cup fish pieces - paku ika
  • 1/2 cup mussels - kūtai
  • 1/2 cup prawns - koeke
  • 1/2 cup salmon - horomona

Tartare Sauce - Wairanu Tātare

  • 1 cup Best food mayonnaise - maionēhi
  • 2 tbsp finely diced gherkins - kūkuma kānewha
  • 1 tbsp chopped finely capers - kape
  • 1 tbsp finely diced onion - riki
  • Zest of 1 lemon - hā rēmana
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped - tapahinga parehi mata
  • Parsley   

Method for Fritters:

  1. Whisk together the eggs, flour, baking powder to make batter, stir in basil and onion, lightly season with salt and pepper.  If the mixture is too thick add a dash of milk.
  2. Dice the seafood into small 1cm pieces.
  3. Fold seafood into the batter mix.
  4. Place pan on a medium heat, add a little olive oil, and drop spoonfuls of mixture into the pan and fry each side until golden. 

Method for Tartare Sauce:

  1. Mix all ingredients together and serve on top of the fritters with garnish mentioned below.

Serves 4

