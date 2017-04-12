Ep 4 - Chocolate Mousse

TV show sub navigation

Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 100g dark Ghana chocolate - tiakarete parauri
  • 300ml cream - kirīmi
  • 50g castor sugar - huka kuoro
  • 2 egg white - kahu heki
  • Strawberries - rōpere
  • White chocolate - tiakarete mā
  • Blueberries - purūpere

Method:

  1. Melt chocolate in the microwave gently for approximately 1min in 20sec intervals checking as you go.
  2. Semi whip the cream. In separate bowl whisk the egg whites and slowly add sugar to form soft peaks.
  3. Fold cream into chocolate and then fold egg whites and sugar into that gently, mix, place in 4 large ramekins, chill for at least 3 hours, garnish with berries and grated white chocolate.

Serves 4

