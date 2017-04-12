Ep 4 - Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients:
- 100g dark Ghana chocolate - tiakarete parauri
- 300ml cream - kirīmi
- 50g castor sugar - huka kuoro
- 2 egg white - kahu heki
- Strawberries - rōpere
- White chocolate - tiakarete mā
- Blueberries - purūpere
Method:
- Melt chocolate in the microwave gently for approximately 1min in 20sec intervals checking as you go.
- Semi whip the cream. In separate bowl whisk the egg whites and slowly add sugar to form soft peaks.
- Fold cream into chocolate and then fold egg whites and sugar into that gently, mix, place in 4 large ramekins, chill for at least 3 hours, garnish with berries and grated white chocolate.
Serves 4