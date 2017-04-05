TV show sub navigation

Ep 3 - Venison Stew - Kōhua mīti tia

Venison stew displayed on bench in a bowl

Ingrediants;

  • 1 carrot                           kāreti
  • 1 celery stick                  herewi
  • ½ onion                          riki
  • 2 tblspns butter             pata
  • 1 tblspn olive oil             hinu ōriwa
  • 1 clove garlic                  kāriki
  • 2tbspn  flour                  puehu parāoa (to dust the meat)
  • ½ cup flour                    puehu parāoa (for the stew)   
  • 8 tblspns red wine        waina whero, pia or beer (four when searing the meat & to the stew)        
  • 500 mls beef stock      pū pīwhi
  • 2 tbspn thyme               rau tāima
  • 2 bay leaves                  rau pei 
  • 1 kg venison leg fillet    korepe mīti tia  or  2 ox cheeks pāpāringa okiha
  • Salt & pepper                tote, pepa to season        

Method;

  1. Chop the venison into bite size pieces (or if you using the Ox cheek into halves) and dust in the flour. 
  2. Add the oil to a frypan, heat to medium hot and sear the meat until brown on all sides.
  3. Add 4  tblspns red wine to this and scrape the flour/meat off the bottom of the pan, stir until it starts to thicken.
  4. Transfer into the roasting dish.
  5. In the same frypan add 2 tblspns of butter and the chopped vegetables (cut up the same size as the meat), garlic, bay leaves, thyme, add the rest of the flour and stir. 
  6. Add the remaining 4 tblspns of red wine, stir as it thickens, add beef stock and continue stirring. 
  7. When it comes to the boil, transfer all the vegetables and liquid to the roasting dish with the meat, generously season with salt and pepper and cover in foil.
  8. Cook in oven for 2 ½ hours at 170 °C. (cooking time depends on the size that you’ve cut your meat into and the quantity you’re cooking so the cooking time could be less ie 1 ½ - 2 hours).

  

