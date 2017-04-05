Ep 3 - Venison Stew - Kōhua mīti tia
Ingrediants;
- 1 carrot kāreti
- 1 celery stick herewi
- ½ onion riki
- 2 tblspns butter pata
- 1 tblspn olive oil hinu ōriwa
- 1 clove garlic kāriki
- 2tbspn flour puehu parāoa (to dust the meat)
- ½ cup flour puehu parāoa (for the stew)
- 8 tblspns red wine waina whero, pia or beer (four when searing the meat & to the stew)
- 500 mls beef stock pū pīwhi
- 2 tbspn thyme rau tāima
- 2 bay leaves rau pei
- 1 kg venison leg fillet korepe mīti tia or 2 ox cheeks pāpāringa okiha
- Salt & pepper tote, pepa to season
Method;
- Chop the venison into bite size pieces (or if you using the Ox cheek into halves) and dust in the flour.
- Add the oil to a frypan, heat to medium hot and sear the meat until brown on all sides.
- Add 4 tblspns red wine to this and scrape the flour/meat off the bottom of the pan, stir until it starts to thicken.
- Transfer into the roasting dish.
- In the same frypan add 2 tblspns of butter and the chopped vegetables (cut up the same size as the meat), garlic, bay leaves, thyme, add the rest of the flour and stir.
- Add the remaining 4 tblspns of red wine, stir as it thickens, add beef stock and continue stirring.
- When it comes to the boil, transfer all the vegetables and liquid to the roasting dish with the meat, generously season with salt and pepper and cover in foil.
- Cook in oven for 2 ½ hours at 170 °C. (cooking time depends on the size that you’ve cut your meat into and the quantity you’re cooking so the cooking time could be less ie 1 ½ - 2 hours).