Ep 3 - Frybread with Caramalised Pears

Frybread with caramelised pears presented in bowl on bench

Ingrediants;
Serves 4

  • 4 cups flour                      puehu parāoa                   
  • 4 tspn baking powder     pekana parāoa
  • 1 tspn sugar                      huka
  • Pinch of salt                      tote
  • 1 cup water                       wai
  • 1 or 2 white chocolate    Tiakarete mā
  • or Mars bars                    Pae Maha ranei

To finish;

  • 1 tspn cinnamon              hinamona
  • 1 tbspn sugar                   huka

Method:

  1. Add all the dry ingredients together in a bowl and add your water a little at a time until the consistency of your dough is not too wet or too dry. 
  2. Turn the dough out onto the table with a little sprinkle of flour to stop sticking to the bench or your hands while you knead. 
  3. Keep kneading the dough until it is smooth and had no stretch marks.
  4. Then mold into small bite size balls.
  5. Roll out flat.  
  6. Cut up chocolate into smaller bite size pieces (1 bar makes 12 small pieces).
  7. Put a piece on the disc of frybread, cover over and seal with a little water, pressing edges together.
  8. Place into deep or shallow fryer until golden brown. Approximately 3-5mins.

While the frybread are still warm mix the cinnamon and sugar in a bowl or bag, and gently shake/toss the frybread through the mixture.

Caramelised Pears - Pea Hukatahu

  • 2 pears                             pea
  • 2 tbspn butter                  pata
  • 3 tbspn honey                  miere

Garnish:

  • Chocolate pieces              Tiakarete

Method:

  1. Peel pear, quarter, then score the outer side of the pear in a criss-cross pattern.
  2. Add 1 tbspn of butter to the frypan, add the pears and cook for a minute each side then add a tbspn of honey to caramelise, cook together for 5 – 6 minutes over a low to medium heat , or longer for really well done.
  3. If it gets too dark, add a little water to stop it from burning. Add a little more honey if you want a more syrupy sauce. 

Serving;

  1. Add some of the syrup to the bottom of the dish you are serving in, place the frybread on top, drizzle a little more caramelised honey, sprinkle with the small chunks of dark and grated white chocolate.

