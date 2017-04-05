Ep 3 - Frybread with Caramalised Pears
Ingrediants;
Serves 4
- 4 cups flour puehu parāoa
- 4 tspn baking powder pekana parāoa
- 1 tspn sugar huka
- Pinch of salt tote
- 1 cup water wai
- 1 or 2 white chocolate Tiakarete mā
- or Mars bars Pae Maha ranei
To finish;
- 1 tspn cinnamon hinamona
- 1 tbspn sugar huka
Method:
- Add all the dry ingredients together in a bowl and add your water a little at a time until the consistency of your dough is not too wet or too dry.
- Turn the dough out onto the table with a little sprinkle of flour to stop sticking to the bench or your hands while you knead.
- Keep kneading the dough until it is smooth and had no stretch marks.
- Then mold into small bite size balls.
- Roll out flat.
- Cut up chocolate into smaller bite size pieces (1 bar makes 12 small pieces).
- Put a piece on the disc of frybread, cover over and seal with a little water, pressing edges together.
- Place into deep or shallow fryer until golden brown. Approximately 3-5mins.
While the frybread are still warm mix the cinnamon and sugar in a bowl or bag, and gently shake/toss the frybread through the mixture.
Caramelised Pears - Pea Hukatahu
- 2 pears pea
- 2 tbspn butter pata
- 3 tbspn honey miere
Garnish:
- Chocolate pieces Tiakarete
Method:
- Peel pear, quarter, then score the outer side of the pear in a criss-cross pattern.
- Add 1 tbspn of butter to the frypan, add the pears and cook for a minute each side then add a tbspn of honey to caramelise, cook together for 5 – 6 minutes over a low to medium heat , or longer for really well done.
- If it gets too dark, add a little water to stop it from burning. Add a little more honey if you want a more syrupy sauce.
Serving;
- Add some of the syrup to the bottom of the dish you are serving in, place the frybread on top, drizzle a little more caramelised honey, sprinkle with the small chunks of dark and grated white chocolate.