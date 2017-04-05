Jump to navigation
Ep 3 - Crushed Potatoes, Buttered Cabbage & Spinach - Parareka Pēpē, Kāpeti Pata me te Rengamutu
Ingrediants;
Serves 4
- 4 potatoes parareka
- 6 cabbage leaves kāpeti
- 4 servings frozen spinach rengamutu
- 2 tbspn butter pata
- 1 tbspn fresh parsley parehi mata
- 1 red onion riki whero
- 1 tspn crushed garlic kāriki pēpē (for recipe read keep as garlic)
- 75 mls cream kirīmi
- 3 tbspn olive oil hinu ōriwa (1 for the spinach and 2 for cabbage)
- Salt to taste tote
Method;
- Pre cook your whole potatoes, drain and leave in the pot to keep warm.
- When serving crush them with your fork and add a knob of butter.
- Put a frypan and a saucepan on the stove on a hot temperature.
- In the frypan put the oil, garlic and onion and sauté for a minute, add the thawed chopped spinach to the pan and fry for 2mins.
- Take off heat.
- In the saucepan on a hot heat add the remaining 2 tbspn of oil, butter, add the finely sliced cabbage, parsley, and salt to season, place the lid on, stirring often for 3mins.
- Take off heat.
