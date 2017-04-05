TV show sub navigation

Ep 3 - Crushed Potatoes, Buttered Cabbage & Spinach - Parareka Pēpē, Kāpeti Pata me te Rengamutu

Ingrediants;
Serves 4

  • 4 potatoes                                      parareka
  • 6 cabbage leaves                          kāpeti
  • 4 servings frozen spinach             rengamutu
  • 2 tbspn butter                                pata
  • 1 tbspn fresh parsley                     parehi mata
  • 1 red onion                                      riki whero
  • 1 tspn crushed garlic                      kāriki pēpē (for recipe read keep as garlic)
  • 75 mls cream                                  kirīmi  
  • 3 tbspn olive oil                              hinu ōriwa (1 for the spinach and 2 for cabbage)    
  • Salt to taste                                     tote

Method;

  1. Pre cook your whole potatoes, drain and leave in the pot to keep warm.
  2. When serving crush them with your fork and add a knob of butter.
  3. Put a frypan and a saucepan on the stove on a hot temperature.
  4. In the frypan put the oil, garlic and onion and sauté for a minute, add the thawed chopped spinach to the pan and fry for 2mins.
  5. Take off heat.
  6. In the saucepan on a hot heat add the remaining 2 tbspn of oil, butter, add the finely sliced cabbage, parsley, and salt to season, place the lid on, stirring often for 3mins.
  7. Take off heat.

