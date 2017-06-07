Jump to navigation
Ep 12 - Salmon Ceviche
Salmon Ceviche - Horomona Toutou
Ingredients:
- 250 gms diced salmon fillet horomona
- 1 tbspn of salmon eggs hēki horomona
- 2 radishes uhikura
- ½ red onion riki whero
- ½ fresh red chilli tiri whero
- 1 stalk of spring onion Ririki
- Juice of 1/2 lime raima
- 2 tbspns of mayonnaise maionēhi
- 3 coriander leaves rau koriana
- Garnish – Kinaki
- Cos Lettuce & slice of lime Retihi me te raima
Method:
- Remove skin from the salmon and dice into 1cm pieces.
- Slice the onion and spring onion finely, slice the radishes in thin discs, chilli extra fine and mix together with the lime juice and mayonnaise.
- When all combined, fold in the salmon and salmon roe.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Serve in individual baby cos lettuce leaves, garnish with lime slices.
