TV show sub navigation

Ep 12 - Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche - Horomona Toutou

Ingredients:

  • 250 gms diced salmon fillet          horomona
  • 1 tbspn of salmon eggs hēki horomona
  • 2 radishes                                          uhikura
  • ½ red onion                                        riki whero
  • ½ fresh red chilli                               tiri whero
  • 1 stalk of spring onion    Ririki
  • Juice of 1/2 lime                               raima
  • 2 tbspns of mayonnaise                maionēhi
  • 3 coriander leaves                           rau koriana
  • Garnish – Kinaki
  • Cos Lettuce & slice of lime            Retihi me te raima

Method:

  1. Remove skin from the salmon and dice into 1cm pieces.
  2. Slice the onion and spring onion finely, slice the radishes in thin discs, chilli extra fine and mix together with the lime juice and mayonnaise.
  3. When all combined, fold in the salmon and salmon roe.
  4. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
  5. Serve in individual baby cos lettuce leaves, garnish with lime slices.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs