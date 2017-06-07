Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Ep 12 - Deconstructed Pavlova
Deconstructed Pavlova - Purini kahu wewete
Ingredients:
5 egg whites size 7 kahu heki
½ cup sugar huka
1 tspn vanilla essence hā wanera
⅓ cup desiccated coconut kokonati maroke
1 cup cream kirīmi
2 tblspns passion fruit syrup miere hua ripeka
Petals of 3 edible flowers kai putiputi
25 gms dehydrated fruit hua maroke
Method:
Whisk egg whites and slowly add sugar during the whisking process, add vanilla essence and whisk until peaks form.
Lightly grease oven tray and lay a sheet of greaseproof paper over tray. You can grease the greaseproof paper also if you wish.
Spread mixture over the paper evenly (about 1cm deep) with a spatula and sprinkle coconut over the top.
Bake at 180°C for approximately 10-15mins until lightly golden brown.
Place on rack to cool.
When pavlova is cold evenly spread over 1 cup of whipped cream, and sprinkle with dehydrated fruit and roll into a roulade.
Let it sit to stick together for a few minutes.
Slice into 8 pieces.
Cherry Compote - Tieri ranu huka
Ingredients:
1 cup frozen cherries, tieri mātao
½ cup sugar, huka
In small sauce pan bring the cherries and sugar to the boil, simmer for 4mins and leave to cool.
To serve place 2 pieces of pavlova on the plate, spoon cherry compote onto plate, add passionfruit syrup and edible flowers and crushed dehydrated fruit.
More posts from this episode