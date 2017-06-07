TV show sub navigation

Ep 12 - Deconstructed Pavlova

Deconstructed Pavlova - Purini kahu wewete               

Ingredients:

  • 5 egg whites size 7                          kahu heki
  • ½ cup sugar                                        huka
  • 1 tspn vanilla essence   hā wanera
  • ⅓ cup desiccated coconut             kokonati maroke
  • 1 cup cream                                       kirīmi
  • 2 tblspns passion fruit syrup   miere hua ripeka
  • Petals of 3 edible flowers             kai putiputi
  • 25 gms dehydrated fruit                hua maroke

Method:

  1. Whisk egg whites and slowly add sugar during the whisking process, add vanilla essence and whisk until peaks form.
  2. Lightly grease oven tray and lay a sheet of greaseproof paper over tray. You can grease the greaseproof paper also if you wish.
  3. Spread mixture over the paper evenly (about 1cm deep) with a spatula and sprinkle coconut over the top.
  4. Bake at 180°C for approximately 10-15mins until lightly golden brown.
  5. Place on rack to cool.
  6. When pavlova is cold evenly spread over 1 cup of whipped cream, and sprinkle with dehydrated fruit and roll into a roulade.
  7. Let it sit to stick together for a few minutes.
  8. Slice into 8 pieces.

Cherry Compote  - Tieri ranu huka

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen cherries, tieri mātao
  • ½ cup sugar, huka
  1. In small sauce pan bring the cherries and sugar to the boil, simmer for 4mins and leave to cool.
  2. To serve place 2 pieces of pavlova on the plate, spoon cherry compote onto plate, add passionfruit syrup and edible flowers and crushed dehydrated fruit.

