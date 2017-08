Repeats, Saturdays 7.00am

Meet Kina the Border terrier, the host of Kina's K9s. Kina will take you around the world of dogs in Aotearoa and he gets to meet some of the coolest dogs with the most interesting jobs. From the farm to the salon, Kina explores the diverse world of dogs with his master Papa Kamupūtu.

On Demand video available globally.