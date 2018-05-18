Episode 6 - Fried Bread and Smoked Fish with Manaaki Dressing, Mango and Manuka Tea

INGREDIENTS

SMOKER

Manuka Chips

FISH RUB

Brown Sugar

Salt

8 x Big or 12 x Small Fish Fillets (Kahawai)

8 or 12 x Silverbeet / Taro Leaf (depends on fillet numbers)

1 x Fancy Lettuce

Manaaki Sauces x3

FRIED BREAD

Flour

Water

Sugar

Baking Powder

Oil

Butter

METHOD

Smoked Fish (25min)

Rub Brown Sugar and Salt into the Fish Fillets

Lay Fish Fillets on Leaves ready for smoker.

Prepare Smoker

Lay Manuka Chips

Put Prepared Fish & Leave combo in smoker.

Light and leave to smoke for 20minutes.

Fried Bread (25min)

Easy Fried Bread recipe

6 cups of flour

6 tsp of Baking Powder

1/2cup of Sugar

Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl then add warm water, and make into dough

Roll out dough

Cut into 12 pieces

Prepare Deep Frying Pan with enough oil to cover bread.

Place bread pieces into oil.

Cook for 5min, turning once.

Remove from oil and lay on paper towel to soak up excess oil.

Serve (immediately)

Once cooled, cut in half.

Add your choice of Manaaki sauces to both sides.

Lay fancy lettuce.

Lay smoked fish, straight from the smoker and serve.