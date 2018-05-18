Episode 6 - Fried Bread and Smoked Fish with Manaaki Dressing, Mango and Manuka Tea

Kid's Kai Kart
Join four different tamariki each episode as they share and prepare simple and delicious recipes. Wednesdays & Fridays, 7.50am & 4.20pm (R).
SMOKER
FISH RUB
FRIED BREAD
Smoked Fish (25min)
Rub Brown Sugar and Salt into the Fish Fillets
Lay Fish Fillets on Leaves ready for smoker.
Prepare Smoker
Lay Manuka Chips
Put Prepared Fish & Leave combo in smoker.
Light and leave to smoke for 20minutes.
Fried Bread (25min)
Easy Fried Bread recipe
Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl then add warm water, and make into dough
Roll out dough
Cut into 12 pieces
Prepare Deep Frying Pan with enough oil to cover bread.
Place bread pieces into oil.
Cook for 5min, turning once.
Remove from oil and lay on paper towel to soak up excess oil.
Serve (immediately)
Once cooled, cut in half.
Add your choice of Manaaki sauces to both sides.
Lay fancy lettuce.
Lay smoked fish, straight from the smoker and serve.