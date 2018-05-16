Episode 5 - Horopito Teriyaki Chicken Sushi

Equipment

Pan on gas hob

Microwave (rice cooker)

Bamboo rolling mats

Ingredients

Rice

4 cups sushi rice (or med grain rice)

8 cups water

4 tbsp vinegar

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Teriyaki Chicken

600g chicken thighs, boneless and skinless

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup water

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 tbsp rice vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1.5 tsp horopito

2 carrots peeled and sliced into thin sticks

2 Avocados sliced

1 packet of Yaki Nori for Sushi (10 Sheets)

Bamboo mats for rolling (4 mats)

Soy sauce, wasabi and sliced ginger for eating with the sushi

Method

Rice

Put all ingredients into a rice cooker or microwave proof container rice. Cook in microwave for 8-10 mins

Teriyaki Chicken

Cut chicken into strips

Mix all sauce ingredients together

Cook chicken in a pan with a drizzle of oil, when cooked through add sauce ingredients.

Cook for about 1 minute until sauce has thickened slightly

Place bamboo mat on bench and put a nori sheet on top.

Wet fingers (this stops the rice sticking to your fingers) and add a handful of rice pressing out to cover the nori sheet. rice should be approx 1/2cm thick

Place slices of avocado, carrot and chicken across one end of the rice and nori sheet.

Using the bamboo mat to guide the nori sheet start to roll it, squeezing tightly to make a firm roll

As you roll pull the bamboo mat back so it doesn’t get caught up in the roll.