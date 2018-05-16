Episode 5 - Horopito Teriyaki Chicken Sushi

Kid's Kai Kart
Join four different tamariki each episode as they share and prepare simple and delicious recipes. Wednesdays & Fridays, 7.50am & 4.20pm (R).
Equipment
Ingredients
Rice
Teriyaki Chicken
Method
Rice
Put all ingredients into a rice cooker or microwave proof container rice. Cook in microwave for 8-10 mins
Teriyaki Chicken
Cut chicken into strips
Mix all sauce ingredients together
Cook chicken in a pan with a drizzle of oil, when cooked through add sauce ingredients.
Cook for about 1 minute until sauce has thickened slightly
Place bamboo mat on bench and put a nori sheet on top.
Wet fingers (this stops the rice sticking to your fingers) and add a handful of rice pressing out to cover the nori sheet. rice should be approx 1/2cm thick
Place slices of avocado, carrot and chicken across one end of the rice and nori sheet.
Using the bamboo mat to guide the nori sheet start to roll it, squeezing tightly to make a firm roll
As you roll pull the bamboo mat back so it doesn’t get caught up in the roll.